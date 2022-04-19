Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk returns to work to keep the family afloat
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 29 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk has a smile on her face for the first time in weeks in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's been slog slog slog since at Smithy since Marlon had a stroke.
Rhona's been run ragged with hospital visits, the kids and running the house.
And when Marlon came home things got worse before they got better.
Now, however, the family are getting used to the new normal.
But when Charity tells Marlon – who's still got a long way to go with his recovery – he's going to have to go on to statutory sick pay, the poorly pub cook panics about how they're going to survive.
Cue Rhona who's been into work at the vets for the first time since Marlon's stroke.
It's clear she's loved every second of it. When she suggests returning on a part-time basis, can the couple find a way to make it work?
At the HOP Kim lives to regret allowing Jai to keep his job. He and Laurel are at each others' throats which is no good for trade.
Is someone set to get the chop?
Elsewhere, Ethan worries about taken on the assault case, and Noah continues to hound Chloe.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
