Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk returns to work to keep the family afloat

Rhona needs to return to work to keep the family afloat - but it's more than that for the vet…

Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk has a smile on her face for the first time in weeks in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's been slog slog slog since at Smithy since Marlon had a stroke.

Rhona's been run ragged with hospital visits, the kids and running the house.

And when Marlon came home things got worse before they got better.

Now, however, the family are getting used to the new normal.

But when Charity tells Marlon – who's still got a long way to go with his recovery – he's going to have to go on to statutory sick pay, the poorly pub cook panics about how they're going to survive.

Cue Rhona who's been into work at the vets for the first time since Marlon's stroke.

It's clear she's loved every second of it. When she suggests returning on a part-time basis, can the couple find a way to make it work?

At the HOP Kim lives to regret allowing Jai to keep his job. He and Laurel are at each others' throats which is no good for trade.

Is someone set to get the chop?

Elsewhere, Ethan worries about taken on the assault case, and Noah continues to hound Chloe.

