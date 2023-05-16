Emmerdale spoilers: ROMANCE for Ryan Stocks?

Has Ryan Stocks found love with his lady friend Gail?

Could there be romance blossoming for Emmerdale's Ryan Stocks in Friday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

After Ryan's old friend Gail returned to the village four years later, their reunion ends up with them spending the night together.

The pair are embarrassed when Ryan's mum Charity Dingle catches them after their night of passion. Is there romance in store for the young couple?

Gail previously appeared in the Dales in 2019 during Ryan's romance with Dawn Taylor. Gail drunkenly made a move on Ryan, which took him and Dawn by surprise, who witnessed the whole thing.

Charity Dingle spots her son with Gail after their night together. (Image credit: ITV)

Claudette Anderson uses every opportunity to hurt Manpreet Sharma's feelings after her complaints yesterday. But her son Charles and Manpreet are left concerned when Claudette returns home after hurting her back.

Later on, Manpreet is disappointed when Charles backs out of their date night to stay at home and look after Claudette.

Charles Anderson abandons his date night to look after his injured mother. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Tom King tries to rekindle his relationship with Belle Dingle after he freaked out when she made a shocking confession about her past.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.