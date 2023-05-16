Emmerdale spoilers: ROMANCE for Ryan Stocks?
Airs Friday 26th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Could there be romance blossoming for Emmerdale's Ryan Stocks in Friday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
After Ryan's old friend Gail returned to the village four years later, their reunion ends up with them spending the night together.
The pair are embarrassed when Ryan's mum Charity Dingle catches them after their night of passion. Is there romance in store for the young couple?
Gail previously appeared in the Dales in 2019 during Ryan's romance with Dawn Taylor. Gail drunkenly made a move on Ryan, which took him and Dawn by surprise, who witnessed the whole thing.
Claudette Anderson uses every opportunity to hurt Manpreet Sharma's feelings after her complaints yesterday. But her son Charles and Manpreet are left concerned when Claudette returns home after hurting her back.
Later on, Manpreet is disappointed when Charles backs out of their date night to stay at home and look after Claudette.
Meanwhile, Tom King tries to rekindle his relationship with Belle Dingle after he freaked out when she made a shocking confession about her past.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.