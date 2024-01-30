Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby is on a SHOCKING mission
Airs Tuesday 6th February 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ruby Milligan wants answers in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having been dumped by Tracy, Nate's taken refuge at his uncle's unaware that Caleb has been sleeping with his wife!
While Tracy reels in horror to learn her husband has ended up at Mill, Nate's family are busy rallying around him.
When Nate pipes up, voicing his suspicion that Tracy has got another man on the go, Ruby's all ears.
Hoping to gloss over the issue, Caleb winces as his wife insists they must find out who's been doing the dirty on Nate!
Later, Ruby spots Caleb and Nicky – who knows about his dad's ill-advised affair – arguing. Will she start joining the dots and realise she is married to Tracy's secret lover?
Rhona's overjoyed to clap eyes on Ivy as she and Marlon meet with Gus. But while Marlon's up for discussing a possible co-parenting situation, Gus is talking about moving.
Elsewhere, Tom and Belle's wedding is looming but the couple are worried that a big celebration might be insensitive given Heath Hope's recent death.
As they scale back their plans, Tom's hurt when his uncle Jimmy declines to be his best man.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
