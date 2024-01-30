Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby is on a SHOCKING mission

Ruby wants Caleb to help her find out who's been doing the dirty on his nephew Nate

Emmerdale's Ruby Milligan wants answers in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been dumped by Tracy, Nate's taken refuge at his uncle's unaware that Caleb has been sleeping with his wife!

While Tracy reels in horror to learn her husband has ended up at Mill, Nate's family are busy rallying around him.

When Nate pipes up, voicing his suspicion that Tracy has got another man on the go, Ruby's all ears.

Nate voices his concern that Tracy has got another man on the go. (Image credit: ITV)

Hoping to gloss over the issue, Caleb winces as his wife insists they must find out who's been doing the dirty on Nate!

Awkward! Caleb winces as his wife Ruby insists they must find out who Tracy's been sleeping with behind Nate's back. (Image credit: ITV)

Can Ruby's son Nicky, who knows what his dad has been up to, keep Caleb's secret safe? (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Ruby spots Caleb and Nicky – who knows about his dad's ill-advised affair – arguing. Will she start joining the dots and realise she is married to Tracy's secret lover?

Rhona's overjoyed to clap eyes on Ivy as she and Marlon meet with Gus. But while Marlon's up for discussing a possible co-parenting situation, Gus is talking about moving.

Rhona's overjoyed to be back in Ivy's company and smothers her with love. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Tom and Belle's wedding is looming but the couple are worried that a big celebration might be insensitive given Heath Hope's recent death.

Tom and Belle decide to scale back their wedding plans. (Image credit: ITV)

As they scale back their plans, Tom's hurt when his uncle Jimmy declines to be his best man.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.