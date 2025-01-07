Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby Miligan devastated as the DNA results arrive

Ruby stuffs the DNA test results in her bag to avoid Caleb seeing the letter

Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan has the results of Steph's paternity test – but will she open them in Tuesday's episode ? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.)

It's a question that has tortured Ruby Miligan since she was 16.

Is her abusive dad Anthony the father of her daughter Steph – or her childhood sweetheart and one true love Caleb?

Well, the wait is over as the test results have arrived.

With neither Steph nor Caleb unaware that a question mark is hanging over their biological relationship, Ruby's had to shoulder her awful secret for decades and has never felt able to confide in her husband that her dad abused her.

Knowing the toxic truth will blow up her already fragile family ties, Ruby doesn't know which way to turn and backs out of opening the tell-all letter.

Ruby hasn't told her loved ones that her dad Anthony abused her and could be Steph's dad. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, village nurse Wendy is put in a terrible situation when a journalist blackmails her in the wake of the online smear campaign against Rhona.

A journalist blackmails local nurse Wendy for information. (Image credit: ITV)

In Leeds, Marlon is determined to search every nook and cranny for his runaway daughter April.

As he pounds the streets his heart races when he thinks he's spotted her. But as he races towards the girl, the stricken dad realises it's not his beloved April just someone who looks like her.

Trudging on, Marlon runs into Ross. Their interaction gets off to a frosty start but Ross rises above the animosity and does his best to try to boost the distraught Dingle's spirits.

Marlon runs into Ross who's the last person he wants to see… (Image credit: ITV)

… but Ross manages to talk him round and together they team up to pound the streets in search of April (Image credit: ITV)

As the men team up they're sorely reminded that April is just one of thousands of missing people.

Back in the village, Charity's pleased when her plot to keep Joe away from her son Noah pays off. But Noah's disappointed when his estranged half-brother, Joe, backs out of taking him to a footie match.