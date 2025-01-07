Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby Miligan devastated as the DNA results arrive
Airs Tuesday 14th January 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan has the results of Steph's paternity test – but will she open them in Tuesday's episode ? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.)
It's a question that has tortured Ruby Miligan since she was 16.
Is her abusive dad Anthony the father of her daughter Steph – or her childhood sweetheart and one true love Caleb?
Well, the wait is over as the test results have arrived.
With neither Steph nor Caleb unaware that a question mark is hanging over their biological relationship, Ruby's had to shoulder her awful secret for decades and has never felt able to confide in her husband that her dad abused her.
Knowing the toxic truth will blow up her already fragile family ties, Ruby doesn't know which way to turn and backs out of opening the tell-all letter.
Elsewhere, village nurse Wendy is put in a terrible situation when a journalist blackmails her in the wake of the online smear campaign against Rhona.
In Leeds, Marlon is determined to search every nook and cranny for his runaway daughter April.
As he pounds the streets his heart races when he thinks he's spotted her. But as he races towards the girl, the stricken dad realises it's not his beloved April just someone who looks like her.
Trudging on, Marlon runs into Ross. Their interaction gets off to a frosty start but Ross rises above the animosity and does his best to try to boost the distraught Dingle's spirits.
As the men team up they're sorely reminded that April is just one of thousands of missing people.
Back in the village, Charity's pleased when her plot to keep Joe away from her son Noah pays off. But Noah's disappointed when his estranged half-brother, Joe, backs out of taking him to a footie match.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
