Emmerdale spoilers: Sam Dingle knocks Pollard UNCONSCIOUS
Airs Thursday 23rd February 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Sam Dingle could go to prison for this in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Sam Dingle is skint and feels terrible that he's not able to do more to help Amelia raise his baby granddaughter Esther.
With Amelia's dad Dan also broke, Sam asks Cain if he can give the mechanic a pay rise. Cain refuses but urges Sam to think more like a Dingle and get creative about making money.
Given food for thought, Sam decides he's going to steal some baby stuff from David's shop. But as he's making off with a bunch of stuff, Pollard sees him and gives chase!
The situation is bad enough as it is but when Pollard then falls and knocks himself unconscious in the process, Sam looks on in horror…
Will there be consequences for the desperate Dingle?
Meanwhile, Samson, Sam's son, is also up to no good.
Noah realises he was right to be suspicious of his cousin who manipulates Noah into coughing up £2K of his trust fund to keep Samson away from Amelia and Esther.
Will Amelia find out? And will Samson end up wanting more money from Noah?
Bob tries to talk to Wendy who isn't in the mood.
Believing he's having an affair with Bernice, she refuses to open the door of her cottage to Bob and instead opens an upstairs window and dumps a bucket of cold water over her boyfriend!
Bernice thinks it's hilarious when a soaking-wet Bob turns up for work at the B&B. But the smile drops from her face when she learns why Wendy's drenched him…
At Home Farm, Gabby realises that Nicky doesn't want to blur the lines between the personal and the professional. But he's totally unimpressed when she 'temporarily' fires him so they can get passionate and in a huff, he quits!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.