Emmerdale spoilers: Samson Dingle stirs TROUBLE for Noah and Amelia

Samson Dingle is LOVING getting under his cousin Noah's skin but Amelia just can't see it…

Emmerdale's Samson Dingle knows exactly what he's doing in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

There was a time when Samson Dingle would run a mile at the mere sight of Amelia and their baby daughter, Esther.

The teen hoped Amelia would terminate their accidental pregnancy and has made no bones about the fact that he doesn't want to be a parent.

But recently, Samson has started showing up for Esther which is pleasing Amelia no end as she's desperate for him to play a part in their kid's life.

Her boyfriend Noah, however, is far from happy about it. He doesn't trust Samson as far as he could throw him. He's sure his cousin is up to something but his stroppy attitude is coming across as jealous, which Samson is looooving.

The awkward trio finds themselves in the cafe together where Samson revels at Noah's spiky reaction, thrilled to be getting a rise out of him.

Samson shows interest in his daughter Esther which pleases Amelia no end – but Noah's sure he's up to something. (Image credit: ITV)

Cathy Hope finds herself getting in another teenage tangle, unable to keep control of her temper.

Marlon's made a cake for Bob and Bernice's opening night and by accident, Cathy ruins it. The teen is totally humiliated and runs off while her dad Bob blows up in an exasperated rage.

It falls to Bernice to talk to Cathy who gratefully accepts her gift of an amethyst pendant to try to help reduce her stress. But when a calmed-down Cathy attempts to apologise to her dad her temper flares again and sees her destroy the gemstone in rage!

Unable to understand why she can't control her emotions, Cathy bursts into tears.

Bernice tries to help Cathy who struggling to control her temper. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Woolpack, Gabby flirts with manny Nicky but is tired of getting nowhere with him.

Gabby is frustrated that she's getting nowhere with flirty Nicky. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.