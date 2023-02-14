Emmerdale spoilers: Samson Dingle stirs TROUBLE for Noah and Amelia
Airs Tuesday 21st February 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Samson Dingle knows exactly what he's doing in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
There was a time when Samson Dingle would run a mile at the mere sight of Amelia and their baby daughter, Esther.
The teen hoped Amelia would terminate their accidental pregnancy and has made no bones about the fact that he doesn't want to be a parent.
But recently, Samson has started showing up for Esther which is pleasing Amelia no end as she's desperate for him to play a part in their kid's life.
Her boyfriend Noah, however, is far from happy about it. He doesn't trust Samson as far as he could throw him. He's sure his cousin is up to something but his stroppy attitude is coming across as jealous, which Samson is looooving.
The awkward trio finds themselves in the cafe together where Samson revels at Noah's spiky reaction, thrilled to be getting a rise out of him.
Cathy Hope finds herself getting in another teenage tangle, unable to keep control of her temper.
Marlon's made a cake for Bob and Bernice's opening night and by accident, Cathy ruins it. The teen is totally humiliated and runs off while her dad Bob blows up in an exasperated rage.
It falls to Bernice to talk to Cathy who gratefully accepts her gift of an amethyst pendant to try to help reduce her stress. But when a calmed-down Cathy attempts to apologise to her dad her temper flares again and sees her destroy the gemstone in rage!
Unable to understand why she can't control her emotions, Cathy bursts into tears.
In the Woolpack, Gabby flirts with manny Nicky but is tired of getting nowhere with him.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.