Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah Sugden discovers a disturbing secret
Airs Thursday 9th February 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden takes action in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Sarah Sugden recently asked Chloe if Mack, her gran's fiancé, was the father of her baby.
She was on the money, of course, but her pregnant best mate did such a good job of covering up the terrible truth that Sarah was left feeling guilty for even thinking it!
Well, Sarah's about to find out she was right after all…
What will she do in response?
The secret slips out at home where Sarah is privy to a conversation the cheats are having downstairs.
Mack is desperate to tell Charity what they've done while Chloe is dead against the idea.
As Sarah listens in horror, knowing this will kill Charity and send her gran into a wild rage, Mack insists he's coming clean and that's that.
Bracing himself, Mack's about to speak out when Sarah comes stumbling down the stairs struggling to breathe!
With that it's panic stations as Charity insists Mack calls an ambulance which promptly whisks her granddaughter Sarah off to hospital.
Charity's on pins as she waits to hear what's going on with her granddaughter, who's spent her whole life in and out of the hospital.
As Mack learns about Sarah's illness and heart transplant from Charity, he knows he must postpone telling her about the baby.
When the doctor comes looking for Charity, is the news bad?
Cathy has a 16th birthday party and seems to be having a good time until Bob puts his size 9s in it. The teenager's mortified when her dad brings up the subject of her going on the pill to help with her heavy periods.
Ordering her friends to leave, Cathy goes into a rage... Nice one, Bob!
Elsewhere, Samson's ears prick up when he hears talk of a trust fund going to Esther, the baby he had with Amelia who's going out with Noah who's stepping up as a stand-in dad.
Emmerdale continues weekdays from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She's worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What's On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
