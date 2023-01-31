Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah Sugden discovers a disturbing secret

Sarah Sugden overhears Mack and Chloe discussing their baby – will she tell her betrayed gran Charity?

Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden takes action in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sarah Sugden recently asked Chloe if Mack, her gran's fiancé, was the father of her baby.

She was on the money, of course, but her pregnant best mate did such a good job of covering up the terrible truth that Sarah was left feeling guilty for even thinking it!

A few weeks ago, Sarah confronted Chloe about her baby daddy. Chloe denied Mack had got her pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

Well, Sarah's about to find out she was right after all…

What will she do in response?

The secret slips out at home where Sarah is privy to a conversation the cheats are having downstairs.

Mack is desperate to tell Charity what they've done while Chloe is dead against the idea.

As Sarah listens in horror, knowing this will kill Charity and send her gran into a wild rage, Mack insists he's coming clean and that's that.

Bracing himself, Mack's about to speak out when Sarah comes stumbling down the stairs struggling to breathe!

Charity panics when Sarah starts hyperventilating. (Image credit: ITV)

With that it's panic stations as Charity insists Mack calls an ambulance which promptly whisks her granddaughter Sarah off to hospital.

Sarah, who's spent her life in and out of hospital, is rushed to A&E. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity's on pins as she waits to hear what's going on with her granddaughter, who's spent her whole life in and out of the hospital.

As Mack learns about Sarah's illness and heart transplant from Charity, he knows he must postpone telling her about the baby.

Charity tells Mack about her granddaughter's illness as they wait for news from the medics. (Image credit: ITV)

When the doctor comes looking for Charity, is the news bad?

Cathy has a 16th birthday party and seems to be having a good time until Bob puts his size 9s in it. The teenager's mortified when her dad brings up the subject of her going on the pill to help with her heavy periods.

Ordering her friends to leave, Cathy goes into a rage... Nice one, Bob!

Cathy's 16th is ruined when her dad Bob sticks his size 9s in it. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Samson's ears prick up when he hears talk of a trust fund going to Esther, the baby he had with Amelia who's going out with Noah who's stepping up as a stand-in dad.

Samson learns there's talk of a trust fund for baby Esther. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weekdays from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.