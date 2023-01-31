Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah Sugden discovers a disturbing secret

By Sarah Waterfall
published

Airs Thursday 9th February 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Sarah Sugden holding her chest as she has a panic attack, whole Charity and Mack look on worried.
Sarah Sugden overhears Mack and Chloe discussing their baby – will she tell her betrayed gran Charity? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden takes action in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sarah Sugden recently asked Chloe if Mack, her gran's fiancé, was the father of her baby. 

She was on the money, of course, but her pregnant best mate did such a good job of covering up the terrible truth that Sarah was left feeling guilty for even thinking it!

Sarah looking suspicious as she chats with Chloe.

A few weeks ago, Sarah confronted Chloe about her baby daddy. Chloe denied Mack had got her pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

Well, Sarah's about to find out she was right after all… 

What will she do in response?

The secret slips out at home where Sarah is privy to a conversation the cheats are having downstairs. 

Mack is desperate to tell Charity what they've done while Chloe is dead against the idea.

As Sarah listens in horror, knowing this will kill Charity and send her gran into a wild rage, Mack insists he's coming clean and that's that.

Bracing himself, Mack's about to speak out when Sarah comes stumbling down the stairs struggling to breathe!

Sarah having a panic attack in her sitting room.

Charity panics when Sarah starts hyperventilating. (Image credit: ITV)

With that it's panic stations as Charity insists Mack calls an ambulance which promptly whisks her granddaughter Sarah off to hospital.

Sarah lying in a hospital bed under a green blanket.

Sarah, who's spent her life in and out of hospital, is rushed to A&E. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity's on pins as she waits to hear what's going on with her granddaughter, who's spent her whole life in and out of the hospital.

As Mack learns about Sarah's illness and heart transplant from Charity, he knows he must postpone telling her about the baby.

Charity, Mack and Chloe listen as the doctor chats to them in the hospital.

Charity tells Mack about her granddaughter's illness as they wait for news from the medics. (Image credit: ITV)

When the doctor comes looking for Charity, is the news bad?

Cathy has a 16th birthday party and seems to be having a good time until Bob puts his size 9s in it. The teenager's mortified when her dad brings up the subject of her going on the pill to help with her heavy periods. 

Ordering her friends to leave, Cathy goes into a rage... Nice one, Bob!

Cathy looking upset at her birthday party.

Cathy's 16th is ruined when her dad Bob sticks his size 9s in it. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Samson's ears prick up when he hears talk of a trust fund going to Esther, the baby he had with Amelia who's going out with Noah who's stepping up as a stand-in dad.

Samson chats with Brenda in the cafe.

Samson learns there's talk of a trust fund for baby Esther. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weekdays from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.

  • Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry 
  • Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt 
  • Kim Tate - Claire King 
  • Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell 
  • Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards 
  • Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson 
  • Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel 
  • Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade 
  • Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant 
  • Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson 
  • Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw 
  • Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson 
  • Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson 
  • Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
  • Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower 
  • Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop 
  • Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
  • Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell 
  • Dan Spencer - Liam Fox 
  • April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan 
  • Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter 
  • Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley 
  • Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker 
  • Ryan Stocks - James Moore
  • Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle 
  • Will Taylor - Dean Andrews 
  • Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb 
  • Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
  • Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
  • Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
  • Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
  • Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
  • Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
  • Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
  • Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
  • Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
  • Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
  • Sam Dingle - James Hooten
  • Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick 
  • Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
  • Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 


She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!