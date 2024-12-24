Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah Sugden gives Jacob Gallagher a second chance!
Airs New Year's Day 2025 at 6.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden takes a chance on love on New Year's Day (ITV, 6.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Jacob Gallagher was dead chuffed when Sarah Sugden agreed to go on a date with him.
But their plans fell by the wayside when Jacob's mum Leyla waded in and insisted that Jacob took her for lunch leaving Sarah high and dry.
As med student Jacob apologises for the hiccup, he's grateful when Sarah grants him another chance and agrees to a second attempt at romance.
Can the flirty pair get this thing off the ground?
Elsewhere, Bob is in pieces as he contemplates a year without his beloved son Heath on the anniversary of the lad's tragic road accident death.
Meanwhile, over a quiet lunch Cain and Moira contemplate what lies ahead at her hospital appointment. Will Cain finally provide the unwavering support his wife so desperately needs?
See our TV Guide for full listings and to find out when you can catch Emmerdale on ITV and ITVX.
- General Cast
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.