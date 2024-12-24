Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah Sugden gives Jacob Gallagher a second chance!

Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden takes a chance on love on New Year's Day (ITV, 6.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jacob Gallagher was dead chuffed when Sarah Sugden agreed to go on a date with him.

But their plans fell by the wayside when Jacob's mum Leyla waded in and insisted that Jacob took her for lunch leaving Sarah high and dry.

As med student Jacob apologises for the hiccup, he's grateful when Sarah grants him another chance and agrees to a second attempt at romance.

Can the flirty pair get this thing off the ground?

Elsewhere, Bob is in pieces as he contemplates a year without his beloved son Heath on the anniversary of the lad's tragic road accident death.

Meanwhile, over a quiet lunch Cain and Moira contemplate what lies ahead at her hospital appointment. Will Cain finally provide the unwavering support his wife so desperately needs?