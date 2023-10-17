Emmerdale spoilers: SECRET LOVERS Victoria Sugden and Jacob CAUGHT by David?

Victoria Sugden and Jacob Gallagher have spent the night together!

A steamy kiss has led to much much more for Jacob Gallagher and his dad's ex, Victoria Sugden.

But as the pair are smooching in the sitting room the next morning, they're panicked as David's knocking at the door!

Unaware that his son has just slept with Vic, David's determined to give it one last shot with his former fiancée.

Jacob tries to hide out of sight when Vic lets in his dad.

Later, Jacob gets the impression his dad is moving on… Is he? Has David got the message? Or is he faking his feelings to bluff everyone around him?

At the hospital, Gail takes Ryan to meet their biological son – who was given up for adoption at birth – for the very first time.

While Oscar and Gail get on easily, Ryan hangs back, fearful that the teenager won't think much of him.

But things change when Ryan and Oscar find a connection about music and soon they're all chatting like mad. Could this be the start of a new family dynamic?

Watching on from afar, Oscar's adoptive mum Sophie is clearly conflicted about the bond that's started to form.

Back in the village, Marlon warns Gail to be mindful of Sophie's feelings. But will Gail listen to his warnings?

