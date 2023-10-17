Emmerdale spoilers: SECRET LOVERS Victoria Sugden and Jacob CAUGHT by David?
Airs Wednesday 25th October 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher has spent the night with his dad's ex, Victoria Sugden (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
A steamy kiss has led to much much more for Jacob Gallagher and his dad's ex, Victoria Sugden.
But as the pair are smooching in the sitting room the next morning, they're panicked as David's knocking at the door!
Unaware that his son has just slept with Vic, David's determined to give it one last shot with his former fiancée.
Jacob tries to hide out of sight when Vic lets in his dad.
As the exes have an awkward conversation, Jacob listens in. Will David spot his son?
Later, Jacob gets the impression his dad is moving on… Is he? Has David got the message? Or is he faking his feelings to bluff everyone around him?
At the hospital, Gail takes Ryan to meet their biological son – who was given up for adoption at birth – for the very first time.
While Oscar and Gail get on easily, Ryan hangs back, fearful that the teenager won't think much of him.
But things change when Ryan and Oscar find a connection about music and soon they're all chatting like mad. Could this be the start of a new family dynamic?
Watching on from afar, Oscar's adoptive mum Sophie is clearly conflicted about the bond that's started to form.
Back in the village, Marlon warns Gail to be mindful of Sophie's feelings. But will Gail listen to his warnings?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!