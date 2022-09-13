Emmerdale spoilers: Sibling warfare! Cain and Chas Dingle fall out
Airs Friday 23rd September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.
Emmerdale's Cain and Chas Dingle are about to clash in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – subject to change see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Faith Dingle terminally ill with cancer, her kids Cain and Chas are under immense strain.
Their world is unravelling fast and there are horrible decisions that have to be made.
As the siblings navigate the latest painful twist in their journey, the normally close pair clash… but what's got them arguing and can they resolve it?
Meanwhile, Chas has other problems brewing in the background what with her being in the middle of a passionate affair with village bad boy Al Chapman.
With Chas' husband Paddy none the wiser, and valiantly being a rock for his troubled wife, the landlady is riddled with guilt… Will she call time on her fling?
Elsewhere, in the wake of the saga up at Home Farm, stressed-out mum Dawn shelves her rift with Harriet and agrees to let her help her…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
