Emmerdale spoilers: Sibling warfare! Cain and Chas Dingle fall out

Cain Dingle and his sister Chas are at loggerheads.

Emmerdale's Cain and Chas Dingle are about to clash in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – subject to change see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Faith Dingle terminally ill with cancer, her kids Cain and Chas are under immense strain.

Their world is unravelling fast and there are horrible decisions that have to be made.

Faith Dingle has terminal cancer and is running out of time… (Image credit: ITV)

As the siblings navigate the latest painful twist in their journey, the normally close pair clash… but what's got them arguing and can they resolve it?

Meanwhile, Chas has other problems brewing in the background what with her being in the middle of a passionate affair with village bad boy Al Chapman.

With Chas' husband Paddy none the wiser, and valiantly being a rock for his troubled wife, the landlady is riddled with guilt… Will she call time on her fling?

Married Chas is in the middle of a full blown affair with Al Chapman… (Image credit: ITV)

Chas' husband Paddy has no idea his wife is cheating. Will the guilt-ridden landlady end her fling before it's too late? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, in the wake of the saga up at Home Farm, stressed-out mum Dawn shelves her rift with Harriet and agrees to let her help her…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.