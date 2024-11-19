Emmerdale spoilers: Steph gets some devastating news!
Airs Friday 29 November 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
It looks like Steph Miligan (played by Georgia Jay) plans to stick around in the village on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide).
Steph has got a LOT of making-up to do with her previously estranged parents, Ruby (Beth Cordingly) and Caleb (William Ash).
Plus, she's already gone and got herself mixed up with village bad boy, Ross Barton (Michael Parr).
But on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Steph is in for a SHOCK when her granddad, Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day), arrives on the doorstep with some devastating news...
It seems Anthony has been diagnosed with cancer...
Anthony's previous appearance did not go down well with his estranged daughter Ruby.
Ruby's parents rejected her 30 years earlier when she first got romantically involved with Caleb.
But Steph pledges her support to her granddad, hoping that the sad news that he is living on borrowed time might help mend the strained relationship between Anthony and Ruby.
After all, it's not been long since Ruby's terminally ill mum Helen passed away.
Could the Fox-Miligan family be taking a step closer to putting the VERY troubled past behind them?
This week's Emmerdale cast:
Tom King (James Chase)
Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell)
Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler)
Jimmy King (Nick Miles)
Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower)
Sam Dingle (James Hooton)
Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper)
Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)
Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)
Ella Forster (Paula Lane)
Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker)
Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly)
Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay)
Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day)
Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell)
Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop)
Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi)
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.