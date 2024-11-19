Emmerdale spoilers: Steph gets some devastating news!

It looks like Steph Miligan (played by Georgia Jay) plans to stick around in the village on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide).



Steph has got a LOT of making-up to do with her previously estranged parents, Ruby (Beth Cordingly) and Caleb (William Ash).



Plus, she's already gone and got herself mixed up with village bad boy, Ross Barton (Michael Parr).



But on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Steph is in for a SHOCK when her granddad, Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day), arrives on the doorstep with some devastating news...



It seems Anthony has been diagnosed with cancer...

Anthony's previous appearance did not go down well with his estranged daughter Ruby.



Ruby's parents rejected her 30 years earlier when she first got romantically involved with Caleb.



But Steph pledges her support to her granddad, hoping that the sad news that he is living on borrowed time might help mend the strained relationship between Anthony and Ruby.



After all, it's not been long since Ruby's terminally ill mum Helen passed away.



Could the Fox-Miligan family be taking a step closer to putting the VERY troubled past behind them?



Will Ruby make amends with daughter Steph after their bust-up on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

This week's Emmerdale cast:



Tom King (James Chase)

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell)

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler)

Jimmy King (Nick Miles)

Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower)

Sam Dingle (James Hooton)

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper)

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)

Ella Forster (Paula Lane)

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker)

Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly)

Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay)

Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day)

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell)

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop)

Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi)



Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX