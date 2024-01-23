Emmerdale spoilers: TERRIFIED Angel goes to court — is she heading for prison?
Airs Thursday 1st February 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Nicola King is terrified for her daughter in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Angel King having admitted to being behind the wheel when passenger Heath Hope died, her parents are in bits.
Nicola and Jimmy are patently aware that a charge of 'death by dangerous driving' usually incurs a custodial sentence. And it doesn't help that 14-year-old Angel lied initially, pinning the blame for the tragic accident on Cathy Hope.
As the parents' panic sets in as they prepare to go to the plea hearing, desperation pushes Nicola to suggest to her husband that Angel pleads 'not guilty'.
Jimmy's dead against the idea and insists they must find another way to help their daughter without her telling more lies.
When the family head out to the car to set off, they run into Brenda who's cockahoop as the charges against Cathy have been dropped.
Will Angel fare as well as Cathy?
Moira reaches out to Charity when Moses goes AWOL.
But Charity's not prepared to open up about her anxiety nor the crippling flashbacks she's experiencing in the wake of her killer ordeal with Harry Harris.
At the Dingle homestead, Sam and Lydia feel a spark... Is their marriage getting back on track?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
