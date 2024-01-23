Emmerdale spoilers: TERRIFIED Angel goes to court — is she heading for prison?

Nicola and Jimmy try to keep Angel calm as they head off to court…

Emmerdale's Nicola King is terrified for her daughter in Thursday's episode.

With Angel King having admitted to being behind the wheel when passenger Heath Hope died, her parents are in bits.

Nicola and Jimmy are patently aware that a charge of 'death by dangerous driving' usually incurs a custodial sentence. And it doesn't help that 14-year-old Angel lied initially, pinning the blame for the tragic accident on Cathy Hope.

As the parents' panic sets in as they prepare to go to the plea hearing, desperation pushes Nicola to suggest to her husband that Angel pleads 'not guilty'.

Terrified Nicola suggests to Jimmy that Angel pleads 'not guilty' at her plea hearing. (Image credit: ITV )

Jimmy's dead against the idea and insists they must find another way to help their daughter without her telling more lies.

When the family head out to the car to set off, they run into Brenda who's cockahoop as the charges against Cathy have been dropped.

Will Angel fare as well as Cathy?

The Kings run into Brenda who reveals the charges against Cathy have been dropped. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira reaches out to Charity when Moses goes AWOL.

But Charity's not prepared to open up about her anxiety nor the crippling flashbacks she's experiencing in the wake of her killer ordeal with Harry Harris.

PTSD: Charity refuses to open up to Moira about what she's going through. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Dingle homestead, Sam and Lydia feel a spark... Is their marriage getting back on track?

Lydia and Sam are getting closer again. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV