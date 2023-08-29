Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King ATTACKED after a disastrous date with Belle

Another dating disaster for Belle and Tom who's attacked as thugs steal his new car…

Emmerdale's Tom King is jumped by thugs in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle Dingle's already feeling insecure about her relationship with Tom and has started to suspect he has feelings for his colleague Dawn.

So when the vet pulls up in his flash new car and immediately offers pregnant Dawn a spin in the motor, she's stung.

It makes for an awkward atmosphere which pregnant Dawn attempts to rectify by suggesting the at-odds couple join her and her husband Billy for a double date.

Belle thinks Tom fancies his married pregnant colleague Dawn. (Image credit: ITV)

Sadly, the whole affair is a disaster. With tension simmering, Belle has had enough.

A work call brings the situation to an end anyway but as Tom grabs his vet's bag and makes to leave, a stranger approaches and demands the vet hands over his keys!

Tom refuses but is rendered powerless when a second guy clonks him one.

After the pair tear off in the car leaving Tom bleeding on the ground, Belle finds her injured boyfriend and gets on the phone to the police…

Belle finds Tom on the ground bleeding from a head wound. (Image credit: ITV)

Tom's car has been stolen by two thugs. (Image credit: ITV)

Belle calls the police about the crime. Will Tom ever see his new car again? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Tom ever see his car again?

Down the road at Mulberry, Charles is headed off on a retreat and he can't pack his bags fast enough after all that's gone on between him and his parents.

Having booked on to a retreat, Charles packs his bags. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is on from Monday to Thursday this week – ITV see our TV Guide for full listings. Note: no episode on Friday because of the Rugby World Cup France v New Zealand