Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King ATTACKED after a disastrous date with Belle
Airs Thursday 7th September 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Tom King is jumped by thugs in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Belle Dingle's already feeling insecure about her relationship with Tom and has started to suspect he has feelings for his colleague Dawn.
So when the vet pulls up in his flash new car and immediately offers pregnant Dawn a spin in the motor, she's stung.
It makes for an awkward atmosphere which pregnant Dawn attempts to rectify by suggesting the at-odds couple join her and her husband Billy for a double date.
Sadly, the whole affair is a disaster. With tension simmering, Belle has had enough.
A work call brings the situation to an end anyway but as Tom grabs his vet's bag and makes to leave, a stranger approaches and demands the vet hands over his keys!
Tom refuses but is rendered powerless when a second guy clonks him one.
After the pair tear off in the car leaving Tom bleeding on the ground, Belle finds her injured boyfriend and gets on the phone to the police…
Will Tom ever see his car again?
Down the road at Mulberry, Charles is headed off on a retreat and he can't pack his bags fast enough after all that's gone on between him and his parents.
Emmerdale is on from Monday to Thursday this week – ITV see our TV Guide for full listings. Note: no episode on Friday because of the Rugby World Cup France v New Zealand
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
