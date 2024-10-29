Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King attacked! (Or is he faking it?)

Emmerdale's Tom King is nursing an injury in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). But who hurt him?

Tom King was whisked out of the village down to the police station last week and is feeling rather exposed as a result.

Needing to shore up his "good guy" image, he's got his work cut out as it's not just the Dingles who are starting to think he really is the wife-beater that Belle says he is.

When Laurel Thomas finds him in the churchyard nursing a head injury, has one of his detractors let their fists do the talking or is this all part of Tom's redemption tour?

Tom stops Laurel from calling the police. (Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy's shocked when he sees his nephew who refuses to report the incident to the police or go to A&E to get checked out.

Dropping his suspicions about Tom, Jimmy leaps to his defence and accuses Sam – who to be fair, has got form – of attacking him.

Meanwhile Tom's predicament does nothing to dent Nicola's dim view of her nephew.

Furious with Jimmy for backing Tom especially after what he's put Carl through, Nicola announces she's not spending another second living under the same roof as the abuser.

Jimmy reels as his wife and kids ship off to Laurel's place.

Nicola has found out that Tom has been terrifying Carl. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Woolpack, Liam and Chas, who are now secretly an item, struggle to contain their happy smiles.

Liam and Chas decide to keep quiet about their relationship until Ella is in a better place. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing that Ella is hurt about having been dumped by the doc, the couple agrees to keep a lid on their romance for now.

Will they manage to keep their love a secret?

