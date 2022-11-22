Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria Sugden DUMPS boyfriend David!
Victoria Sugden (played by Isabel Hodgins) has had quite enough of her boyfriend, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) on Emmerdale (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Last week on the ITV soap, Victoria's young son, Harry, had to be taken to hospital after injuring himself while in David's care.
And then Victoria discovered that village shopkeeper David used her personal details to pay-off his recent speeding ticket.
So now she has been punished with extra points on her driver's licence!
On tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale, Victoria is absolutely furious over David's dishonest behaviour.
She threatens to report him to the Police unless he tells the truth and clears her name!
WHAT will David do?
If he 'fesses-up, it could mean his new home delivery service is put in jeopardy.
In the meantime, Victoria can't forgive David's betrayal.
He's crushed when he later finds her moving her things out of the house.
Is it really all over between Victoria and David?
Now that nasty Jamie Tate is long gone from the village, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) has a big decision to make about buying Jamie's share of the vets business.
Time is running out because Jamie's mum, Kim Tate (Claire King), wants an answer.
Fellow vet and long-time friend, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), can't believe it when Rhona reveals she is planning to do business with Kim.
Especially after all the trouble that dreadful Jamie caused!
Vanessa and Rhona start arguing... and both bring up some stuff that would be better left in the past.
Uh-oh.
Is Rhona and Vanessa's friendship about to hit rock bottom and a point of no return?
Elsewhere in the village, is former pub chef Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) about to make a return to The Woolpack?
Marlon has been getting back on his feet after suffering a stroke earlier this year.
But he's in for a surprise when pub landlord, Ryan Stocks (James Moore) offers him his former job back at the pub!
Will Marlon accept?
