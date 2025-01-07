Emmerdale spoilers: Village nurse Wendy Posner does the unthinkable

Wendy's life and career are about to implode…

Emmerdale's Wendy Posner lives to regret her desperate actions in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Wendy Posner's been caught up in a dark situation in the wake of April Windsor's disappearance.

Trolls and journalists have been digging around for answers in all the wrong places and depositing their theories online.

Not only has Rhona had her character smeared and been blamed for her stepdaughter's plight but village nurse Wendy has found herself dragged into the murky backlash and has been blackmailed by a local journalist.

As Wendy's nightmare continues, she's desperate to save herself from having her complicated past dug up, rehashed and plastered all over the web.

Having bargained with the writer, Wendy's thrown former child killer Ella under the bus to deflect attention but she's about to find out she's not out of the woods – not by a long chalk…

Wendy has used Ella's dark past as a shield to try to hide her own misdemeanours… (Image credit: ITV)

When the nurse's efforts backfire, Wendy is about to be cancelled as her life and career implode…

Wendy's been blackmailed by a local journalist but her efforts backfire (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Joe Tate has another stab at building bridges with his half-brother Noah.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.