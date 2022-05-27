Emmerdale fans claim residents have ‘amnesia’ as they spot major nurse blunder

Emmerdale watchers were quick to point out a plot hole regarding Wendy Posner's fake nursing career.

Wendy
Emmerdale fans were confused as to why Wendy was working as a nurse despite not being qualified. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers claimed that a big storyline had been missed during last night’s episode (Thursday, May 26) as they spotted Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) still working as a nurse, despite previously admitting that she wasn't fully qualified.

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) go to hospital to get treatment for her devastating secondary cancer diagnosis.

As Faith waited to be picked up by her daughter-in-law Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) after the procedure, it wasn’t long before Wendy saw Faith in pain sitting in the waiting room.

“Faith? What are you doing here?” she asked a stunned Faith. “Is everything OK? Are you visiting someone? Only, well, you look a bit peaky yourself.”

Faith lied and said “Hemorrhoid trouble,” before Wendy took Faith home.

Later on, Moira showed up at the Woolpack to meet Faith and felt awful for not answering her calls.

Faith and Wendy chat in Emmerdale

Fans were surprised to see Wendy working at the hospital.  (Image credit: ITV)

Faith reassured her that Wendy gave her a lift and soon admitted to Wendy that her cancer had returned.

She reassured Faith that she’ll do whatever she can to support her as a professional nurse, while Moira encouraged Wendy to try and convince Faith to tell her family about the diagnosis.

In September last year, Wendy was part of a tense storyline that saw her ex-husband Russ (Rob Jarvis) force her to admit that she was never qualified as a nurse. Now, fans are perplexed as to how she's still working at the hospital.

Viewers were quick to point out this major plot hole and one even jokingly suggested that the residents have amnesia as they also seem to have forgotten Wendy isn't a real nurse...

Faith is currently reeling from learning the heartbreaking news that her cancer has returned and is keeping it a secret from her children, Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) while she repairs her tumultuous relationship with them.

Moira is the only one who knows and has secretly been supporting Faith through her treatment, although she has been pressuring Faith to tell Cain and Chas to no avail.

But now that she’s told the news to Wendy, will the shocking revelation soon be spilled? Or can Faith be convinced to tell her family herself?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.

