Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle puts Tina to the test

Vinny Dingle asks Tina if she wants to get to know him or whether she's more interested in getting hold of his money.

Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle offers Tina a deal in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's crunch time for Tina Dingle who's about to have her morals put to the test.

With Vinny having found out Tina is his biological mum, he wants to know if she's interested in getting to know the boy she allowed Mandy to raise.

He's been told that Tina is a money-grabbing liar who shouldn't be trusted. And given that she turned up at her own dad's funeral wanting her share of Wishing Well, she's not done herself too many favours.

Tina showed up at Zak's funeral wanting her slice of her dad's estate (Image credit: ITV Studios)

Tina blackmailed Mandy into giving her Zak's will. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Dingles' homestead, Vinny and Tina meet to talk. Will Tina have a valid reason for abandoning him all those years ago?

As the mum and son get into it, Vinny puts his mum's morals to the test and offers her a deal.

Will she stick around and get to know Vinny – or hand back Zak's will, take Vinny's £50K and leave?

Vinny offers his mum the option to stay or to take his money, hand back Zak's will and leave… (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Mulberry where Nicola has decamped with the kids, the mum is trying to keep her daughter Angel on track and encourage her to return to her normal life.

But Angel has been through hell in Young Offenders' and hates herself for causing Heath Hope to lose his life.

When Nicola brings up the topic of returning to school, Angel rears up at her mum, who reels as the teenager says she feels she's evil inside.

Angel tells Nicola that she feels as if she's evil inside (Image credit: ITV)

In shock over her daughter's desperately dark words, Nicola turns to her best mate Laurel who's currently putting them up.

It's a lot to be dealing with and though Laurel is supportive she knows Nicola needs her husband Jimmy more than ever.

Will Laurel manage to persuade Nicola to try to heal her rift with Jimmy and talk things through?

Emmerdale is on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.