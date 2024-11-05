Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle puts Tina to the test
Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle offers Tina a deal in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's crunch time for Tina Dingle who's about to have her morals put to the test.
With Vinny having found out Tina is his biological mum, he wants to know if she's interested in getting to know the boy she allowed Mandy to raise.
He's been told that Tina is a money-grabbing liar who shouldn't be trusted. And given that she turned up at her own dad's funeral wanting her share of Wishing Well, she's not done herself too many favours.
At the Dingles' homestead, Vinny and Tina meet to talk. Will Tina have a valid reason for abandoning him all those years ago?
As the mum and son get into it, Vinny puts his mum's morals to the test and offers her a deal.
Will she stick around and get to know Vinny – or hand back Zak's will, take Vinny's £50K and leave?
Over at Mulberry where Nicola has decamped with the kids, the mum is trying to keep her daughter Angel on track and encourage her to return to her normal life.
But Angel has been through hell in Young Offenders' and hates herself for causing Heath Hope to lose his life.
When Nicola brings up the topic of returning to school, Angel rears up at her mum, who reels as the teenager says she feels she's evil inside.
In shock over her daughter's desperately dark words, Nicola turns to her best mate Laurel who's currently putting them up.
It's a lot to be dealing with and though Laurel is supportive she knows Nicola needs her husband Jimmy more than ever.
Will Laurel manage to persuade Nicola to try to heal her rift with Jimmy and talk things through?
Emmerdale is on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!