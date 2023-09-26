Emmerdale spoilers: What are Cain Dingle and Caleb Milligan plotting?
Airs Friday 6th October 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is in trouble with Moira in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Cain Dingle disappeared off with his brother Caleb on a road trip a few weeks ago, Moira was furious.
Not only did Cain spring it on his wife, but he refused to share any details behind the sudden trip.
Given that Cain and Caleb have only just got back on speaking terms, Moira couldn't understand why the pair were suddenly thick as thieves. And neither she nor his son Nate were buying Cain and Caleb's coverstory, that they were headed to Holland to check out a consignment of cars.
Though Moira made it plain that there would be consequences for their marriage if Cain left without sharing the truth, the mechanic told her to trust him and headed off.
Though the siblings have returned from their mission, frustrated Moira is still none the wiser – and the pair is still on edge.
The plot thickens as they start poking around at Wylie's Farm. What are they up to? And will Moira manage to get the truth out of Cain?
Elsewhere, Jai has a confession to make…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
