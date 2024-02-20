Emmerdale spoilers: WHO attacks Gus?

Rhona Goskirk (played by Zoe Henry) hasn't had any further contact with Gus Malcolms (Alan McKenna) since he reported her to the Police on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rhona is now in a whole LOT of trouble for kidnapping their baby daughter Ivy and doing a runner from the village.



However, Rhona's stepdaughter, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), is worried that Rhona could now be sent to prison.



So on tonight's DOUBLE AIRING of the ITV soap, the schoolgirl sneaks off to visit Gus...



April pleads with Gus to tell the Police that Rhona is innocent.



But after April accidentally lets slip that Rhona is planning to plead NOT GUILTY at the upcoming court hearing, he is furious!



Gus makes his way to the village, where he confronts Rhona, her husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and her mum, Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson).



Things get heated when Gus tries to stop Rhona from seeing Ivy.



During a scuffle with Marlon, Gus is knocked to the ground and hurts his hand!



Have things just got a LOT worse for Rhona?

Gus is back and confronts Rhona, Marlon and Mary on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

There's a SHOCK in store for the Dingle family.



Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) discovers that the cause of her cancer is the faulty BRCA2 gene.



Chas's brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), his brother Caleb Miligan (William Ash) and Chas's son, Aaron (Danny Miller) are alarmed to learn there's a chance they could have it too.



And there's also a chance that they could pass it onto their children...



How will the family deal with this worrying possibility?

Cain, Caleb and Aaron reel after SHOCK news from Chas on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) agrees to talk to Angel King (Rebecca Bakes) about what life could be like in the Secure Childrens' Home.



As Belle opens-up about her own experience under lock and key, the scary reality of her future starts to hit Angel.



She's worried she'll experience similar mental health issues to Belle if she gets sent away.



Angel's dad, Jimmy (Nick Miles), is angry when he finds his daughter upset.



He blames Belle, who is mortified that she has managed to make the situation worse...

Jimmy blames Belle for upsetting Angel on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX