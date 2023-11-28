Emmerdale spoilers: WHO catches SECRET LOVERS Tracy and Caleb?
Airs Monday 4 December 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
In the lead-up to Christmas, married woman Tracy Robinson (played by Amy Walsh) is still playing with fire as she continues her SECRET affair with Caleb Miligan (William Ash) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Tracy is playing a bit too close for home, since Caleb happens to be the uncle/boss of her husband, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).
After almost getting caught kissing during the birthday celebrations of Caleb's brother, Cain (Jeff Hordley), the sneaky pair get busy back at Mill Cottage on tonight's episode of the ITV soap.
However, just as Tracy and Caleb are locked in a passionate snog, his son Nicky (Lewis Cope) returns home...
Will Nicky clock the chemistry between the lovers?
Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) continues her SECRET visits to the hospital to get a glimpse of baby Ivy.
Rhona was rocked when she recently found out that her ex-husband, Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna), went against her wishes and used her frozen embryos to help his wife, Lucy, get pregnant!
However, tragedy struck when Lucy died in childbirth, leaving Gus as a single dad...
Gus has already warned Rhona to keep her distance.
But she just can't sit back and do nothing when she knows she is the biological mum of a newborn baby who needs help...
Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) is under pressure when his uncle Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) questions whether he knows where runaway Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) has gone with their baby son, Reuben.
It's all a bit awkward since Matty's girlfriend is Chloe's sister, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), who knows all about Chloe's departure to France.
Seeing what a depressed state Mackenzie is now in, will Matty take pity on him and reveal any information on Chloe and Reuben's whereabouts?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.