Emmerdale spoilers: WHO catches SECRET LOVERS Tracy and Caleb?

In the lead-up to Christmas, married woman Tracy Robinson (played by Amy Walsh) is still playing with fire as she continues her SECRET affair with Caleb Miligan (William Ash) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tracy is playing a bit too close for home, since Caleb happens to be the uncle/boss of her husband, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).



After almost getting caught kissing during the birthday celebrations of Caleb's brother, Cain (Jeff Hordley), the sneaky pair get busy back at Mill Cottage on tonight's episode of the ITV soap.



However, just as Tracy and Caleb are locked in a passionate snog, his son Nicky (Lewis Cope) returns home...



Will Nicky clock the chemistry between the lovers?

Will Tracy and Caleb get caught by Nicky on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) continues her SECRET visits to the hospital to get a glimpse of baby Ivy.



Rhona was rocked when she recently found out that her ex-husband, Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna), went against her wishes and used her frozen embryos to help his wife, Lucy, get pregnant!



However, tragedy struck when Lucy died in childbirth, leaving Gus as a single dad...



Gus has already warned Rhona to keep her distance.



But she just can't sit back and do nothing when she knows she is the biological mum of a newborn baby who needs help...

Rhona returns to the hospital to see baby Ivy again on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) is under pressure when his uncle Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) questions whether he knows where runaway Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) has gone with their baby son, Reuben.



It's all a bit awkward since Matty's girlfriend is Chloe's sister, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), who knows all about Chloe's departure to France.



Seeing what a depressed state Mackenzie is now in, will Matty take pity on him and reveal any information on Chloe and Reuben's whereabouts?

Mackenzie questions Matty on runaway Chloe's whereabouts on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

