Emmerdale spoilers: Who does Mackenzie Boyd choose… Charity or Chloe?

Moira listens as her younger brother confesses he's slept with Charity behind Chloe's back.

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd makes up his mind about his love life in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having slept with his ex, Charity Dingle, Mack's not in a good headspace on his baby son Reuben's christening day.

You could say it's just like his wedding day all over again as the women, Charity and Chloe, in his life continue to tear him in two.

Needing some sisterly advice he heads over to Butler's and tells Moira what he's done.

The married farmer warns her brother that he will risk losing his son if Chloe finds out he's slept with Charity.

As Mack's mistake weighs heavily on his mind he's aware that he needs to make a decision about his love life, once and for all.

So, who's it to be, Chloe, the mother of his child, or his soul mate Charity?

Meanwhile, over at the Woolie, keen Charity tells Chas what's gone on with her ex, clearly hoping that they're going to end up back together.

As Chloe and Mack's christening celebrations kicks off, with the party due to be held at Charity's pub, what could possibly go wrong?

Over at Wishing Well, Sam's inferiority complex grows as his son Samson fawns around Lydia's old friend Craig who seems perfectly happy to muck in with life at the Dingles' place.

Down the road, Rhona has her loved ones, Marlon, Mary and Paddy worried about lies ahead during their 'Face Your Fears Day'. Can Rhona's plans conquer all?

Charles is having a heart-to-heart with Manpreet about his parents when Jai interrupts having noticed his former stepmum is wearing a necklace that Rishi must have given her… He wants the Sharma heirloom back. Will the doc hand it over?

