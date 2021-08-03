'Emmerdale' spoilers: WHO gives Liv Flaherty a WARNING?

Liv Flaherty is warned to stay away from Mandy's son Vinny on Emmerdale!

Liv Flaherty (played by Isobel Steele) has turned to booze to cope since the SHOCK wedding day explosion that killed her then boyfriend Vinny Dingle's (Bradley Johnson) dad Paul Ashdale on Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm — see our TV Guide for listings).



Liv still blames herself for the terrible turn of events and wonders if she could have saved Paul before the barn exploded...



Liv's big brother Aaron (Danny Miller) is not impressed with her boozing, even though Liv claims she can stop drinking whenever she wants.



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) warns Liv to stay away from her son, Vinny.



Will Mandy's determination to keep them apart be enough to convince Liv it's time to quit the booze and clean-up her act?

Mandy warns Liv to stay away from Vinny on tonight's episode of Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Has Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) partner-in-crime Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) DOUBLE-CROSSED her?



Charity discovers a delivery of smart watches has gone missing and she immediately suspects Mackenzie is involved!



Mackenzie denies all knowledge.



But can he be trusted?

Charity accuses Mackenzie when a vanload of dodgy goods goes missing on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and his now estranged wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) have recently been locked in a custody fight with Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis) over custody of Jimmy and Juliette's son, Carl.



However, the situation is unexpectedly turned upside down after Juliette drops a BIG bombshell about her future plans.



Jimmy and Nicola are both stunned at the turn of events.



But now they have a tricky task ahead of them.



They must break the news to Carl and hope it doesn't upset the boy even more... how will he react?

Jimmy and Nicola are shocked when Juliette drops a bombshell on 'em on tonight's episode of Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

WHAT is Juliette's big bombshell news on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on Tuesday at 7:00pm on ITV