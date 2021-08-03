'Emmerdale' spoilers: WHO gives Liv Flaherty a WARNING?
Airs Monday 9 August 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Liv Flaherty (played by Isobel Steele) has turned to booze to cope since the SHOCK wedding day explosion that killed her then boyfriend Vinny Dingle's (Bradley Johnson) dad Paul Ashdale on Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm — see our TV Guide for listings).
Liv still blames herself for the terrible turn of events and wonders if she could have saved Paul before the barn exploded...
Liv's big brother Aaron (Danny Miller) is not impressed with her boozing, even though Liv claims she can stop drinking whenever she wants.
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) warns Liv to stay away from her son, Vinny.
Will Mandy's determination to keep them apart be enough to convince Liv it's time to quit the booze and clean-up her act?
Has Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) partner-in-crime Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) DOUBLE-CROSSED her?
Charity discovers a delivery of smart watches has gone missing and she immediately suspects Mackenzie is involved!
Mackenzie denies all knowledge.
But can he be trusted?
Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and his now estranged wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) have recently been locked in a custody fight with Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis) over custody of Jimmy and Juliette's son, Carl.
However, the situation is unexpectedly turned upside down after Juliette drops a BIG bombshell about her future plans.
Jimmy and Nicola are both stunned at the turn of events.
But now they have a tricky task ahead of them.
They must break the news to Carl and hope it doesn't upset the boy even more... how will he react?
Emmerdale continues on Tuesday at 7:00pm on ITV
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Debbie Dingle - Charley Webb
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
