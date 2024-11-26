Emmerdale spoilers: Who has stolen £10,000 and why?

There's been no love lost between Mackenzie Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) and family relative, Ross Barton (Michael Parr), since the village bad boy returned on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ross is not happy that Mackenzie has been playing "daddy" to his son, Moses, during his time away from the village.



Plus, there's the fact that BOTH men have been lovers with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins)!



Mackenzie continues to stir the pot by lording his closeness with Moses over angry Ross, who has never been Dad Of The Year.



But there's another reason that Mackenzie feels like he's got one-up on Ross.



And it has everything to do with £10,000 of STOLEN cash!



Ross is alarmed to discover the money has gone missing.



Especially when ruthless boxing promoter, Jade (Twinnie-Lee Moore), threatens there will be BIG trouble if the money is not found...

While Mackenzie sits on his secret, will Ross start to suspect that the money thief is SOMEONE close to home?

Will Ross find out WHO has stolen the £10,000 boxing money on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Things have gone terribly WRONG for Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell).



The village shopkeeper is not as flash with the cash as he first thought.



And now he's going to have to come clean to his unsuspecting fiancee, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), who is expecting a dream Christmas wedding and a luxury cruise honeymoon!



Uh-oh...



Eric attempts to make things right with Brenda.



But he's left reeling when she questions whether his original marriage proposal was even genuine.



Does he even really want to get married?



Pollard is left heartbroken over the TURMOIL he has caused.



Maybe the troubled couple should forget about sending out their wedding invites for the moment...

Eric makes a SHOCK confession to fiancee Brenda on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

