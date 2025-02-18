Emmerdale spoilers: Who visits Kim Tate and exposes dodgy Joe Tate?

Suspicious Kim Tate is given food for thought about Joe Tate

Emmerdale's Kim Tate is given a warning in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though Kim Tate has long been suspicious of Joe, she reckons she's got it covered and has bugged his room.

But what she doesn't realise is that Joe's found out and has used the surveillance equipment to his advantage, ensuring that every conversation he has in his bedroom makes him appear squeaky clean – and that he keeps his affair with married housemate Dawn out of sight.

Joe Tate is having an affair with his married housemate Dawn (Image credit: ITV)

As Kim is taking a look at the latest footage, she receives a visitor.

They're there to tell her that Joe's as dodgy as they come and when Kim suggests otherwise, the visitor has receipts…

Furious to think that she's been played, Kim isn't about to take this lying down.

Who blows the whistle on Joe? And what proof do they have that he's shady?

Elsewhere, Noah Dingle is still struggling to remember anything concrete about the night he was spiked.

As his brother Joe Tate continues to fuss around him in the wake of his ordeal despite the bad blood between them, what's his game?

Did Joe Tate spike Noah the night of the ice crash? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, as the co-conspirators in Anthony Fox's murder continue to discuss the cover up of the crime, there's panic as someone suggests coming clean to the police…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .