Emmerdale spoilers: Why do Eric and Liam get locked in the shop?

The countdown continues to Eric Pollard (played by Chris Chittell) and Brenda Walker's (Lesley Dunlop) Christmas wedding on Emmerdale.



However, Brenda remains unaware of how fiance Eric is suddenly so flash with the cash...



After all, during their engagement party, Brenda was excited when Eric revealed they will be sailing off on a luxury cruise for their honeymoon!



Only family friend, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), know the truth about WHAT Eric has been up to...



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, village doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is worried when he finds shopkeeper Eric acting strangely.



Eric seems determined to place a large bet on a horse using the shop's cash.



But WHY?



Liam is naturally worried to see Eric so stressed-out, considering his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease.



However, when Liam tries to get to the bottom of what's going on with Eric, it leads to a desperate confrontation...

Will Liam discover WHAT Eric has been up to on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Just when it looks like Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) is starting to reconnect with her estranged daughter, Steph (Georgia Jay), her dad Anthony (Nicholas Day) is back on the scene.



Anthony was sent packing the last time he tried to make amends with daughter Ruby, after they'd been estranged for 30 years!



But now Anthony has dropped the SHOCK news that he has been diagnosed with cancer...



Steph has pledged her support to her granddad.



Given that Ruby didn't get the chance to say a proper goodbye to her terminally-ill mum, Helen, will she take Anthony's cancer diagnosis seriously and start to build bridges with her dad?

Does Ruby believe her dad Anthony's claim that he has cancer on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

