Emmerdale spoilers: Why do Eric and Liam get locked in the shop?
Airs Monday 2 December 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
The countdown continues to Eric Pollard (played by Chris Chittell) and Brenda Walker's (Lesley Dunlop) Christmas wedding on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Brenda remains unaware of how fiance Eric is suddenly so flash with the cash...
After all, during their engagement party, Brenda was excited when Eric revealed they will be sailing off on a luxury cruise for their honeymoon!
Only family friend, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), know the truth about WHAT Eric has been up to...
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, village doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is worried when he finds shopkeeper Eric acting strangely.
Eric seems determined to place a large bet on a horse using the shop's cash.
But WHY?
Liam is naturally worried to see Eric so stressed-out, considering his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease.
However, when Liam tries to get to the bottom of what's going on with Eric, it leads to a desperate confrontation...
Just when it looks like Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) is starting to reconnect with her estranged daughter, Steph (Georgia Jay), her dad Anthony (Nicholas Day) is back on the scene.
Anthony was sent packing the last time he tried to make amends with daughter Ruby, after they'd been estranged for 30 years!
But now Anthony has dropped the SHOCK news that he has been diagnosed with cancer...
Steph has pledged her support to her granddad.
Given that Ruby didn't get the chance to say a proper goodbye to her terminally-ill mum, Helen, will she take Anthony's cancer diagnosis seriously and start to build bridges with her dad?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.