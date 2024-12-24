Emmerdale spoilers: Why does Jacob stand up Sarah Sugden?

Emmerdale's Sarah's stood up in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's been a while since Jacob's had a date so he's chuffed when Sarah agrees to spend some time with him.

But the flirty pair's plans get up ended when Leyla sticks her oar in and insists her son Jacob has lunch with her!

Does Leyla mess up Jacob's date plans on purpose? (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah's upset when she's left standing around waiting for the busy med student.

Is Leyla meddling to make sure Jacob doesn't get involved with Sarah or are the mum's motives innocent?

At Mill, a conversation unfolds leaving Anthony wondering what his tearful daughter Ruby's going to say…

Is Ruby about to reveal the painful truth that her dad abused her throughout her childhood?

For Marlon, the horror continues…