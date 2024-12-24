Emmerdale spoilers: Why does Jacob stand up Sarah Sugden?
Airs Monday 30th December 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Sarah's stood up in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's been a while since Jacob's had a date so he's chuffed when Sarah agrees to spend some time with him.
But the flirty pair's plans get up ended when Leyla sticks her oar in and insists her son Jacob has lunch with her!
Sarah's upset when she's left standing around waiting for the busy med student.
Is Leyla meddling to make sure Jacob doesn't get involved with Sarah or are the mum's motives innocent?
At Mill, a conversation unfolds leaving Anthony wondering what his tearful daughter Ruby's going to say…
Is Ruby about to reveal the painful truth that her dad abused her throughout her childhood?
For Marlon, the horror continues…
See our TV Guide for full listings and to find out when you can catch Emmerdale on ITV and ITVX.
- General Cast
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.