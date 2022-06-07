Emmerdale spoilers: why does Nicola King LIE to Jimmy about the attack?
Airs Wednesday 15th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Nicola King does NOT want to talk about her attack in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having been beaten up by a group of teenage girls, Nicola King is recovering in hospital. When she wakes, Jimmy's sat by her bedside, desperate to find out what happened to his injured wife.
But Nicola's deeply humiliated about what happened and pretends she can't remember who hurt her.
However, the truth of the matter later emerges when Gabby finds a video of the attack online. And it doesn't take long for Jimmy to realise why Nicola kept schtum.
As the police investigation begins, Harriet questions Nicola who's more honest with the village policewoman. In fact, as Nicola talks it through it becomes patently clear she's still utterly terrified.
Admitting that she thought she was going to die, Nicola's convinced her attackers are going to use her driving licence to find out where she lives and come looking for her.
At Butler's, Faith's been turfed out by furious Cain who has no idea his mum's cancer has returned and is terminal.
In on Faith's secret, Moira's mortified by what Cain said to Faith and apologises on her husband's behalf.
As village nurse Wendy steps in to help Faith, who's recuperating from chemo, she knows she can't carry on keeping her loved ones in the dark.
Later, Faith asks Chas to arrange a birthday party for her at the Woolie hoping the occasion will give her the chance to make amends with her son who just can't get past what happened during his upbringing.
Elsewhere, Rhona's still spinning over her mum's bombshell that she's gay and was in love with her neighbour, Louise. Mary's stung when her daughter takes it upon herself to out her to anyone who's listening…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
