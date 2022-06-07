Emmerdale spoilers: why does Nicola King LIE to Jimmy about the attack?

Humiliated Nicola King can't bring herself to tell Jimmy the truth about the attack.

Emmerdale's Nicola King does NOT want to talk about her attack in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been beaten up by a group of teenage girls, Nicola King is recovering in hospital. When she wakes, Jimmy's sat by her bedside, desperate to find out what happened to his injured wife.

Nicola was attacked by some teenage girls when she refused to buy them alcohol. (Image credit: ITV)

The attack has left Nicola utterly traumatised. (Image credit: ITV)

But Nicola's deeply humiliated about what happened and pretends she can't remember who hurt her.

However, the truth of the matter later emerges when Gabby finds a video of the attack online. And it doesn't take long for Jimmy to realise why Nicola kept schtum.

As the police investigation begins, Harriet questions Nicola who's more honest with the village policewoman. In fact, as Nicola talks it through it becomes patently clear she's still utterly terrified.

Harriet gets Nicola talking about the experience. (Image credit: ITV)

Admitting that she thought she was going to die, Nicola's convinced her attackers are going to use her driving licence to find out where she lives and come looking for her.

At Butler's, Faith's been turfed out by furious Cain who has no idea his mum's cancer has returned and is terminal.

Faith has refused to tell her children, Chas and Cain, that her cancer has returned. (Image credit: ITV)

In on Faith's secret, Moira's mortified by what Cain said to Faith and apologises on her husband's behalf.

As village nurse Wendy steps in to help Faith, who's recuperating from chemo, she knows she can't carry on keeping her loved ones in the dark.

Later, Faith asks Chas to arrange a birthday party for her at the Woolie hoping the occasion will give her the chance to make amends with her son who just can't get past what happened during his upbringing.

Having just come out to her daughter Rhona, Mary's shocked when she outs her. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Rhona's still spinning over her mum's bombshell that she's gay and was in love with her neighbour, Louise. Mary's stung when her daughter takes it upon herself to out her to anyone who's listening…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.