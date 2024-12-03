Emmerdale spoilers: Why is Moses so scared of his dad Ross?

Ross Barton (played by Michael Parr) has been hoping to reconnect with his young son, Moses Dingle, since returning to the village on Emmerdale (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Ross is shocked to find Moses is now petrified of him...



Which perhaps is no surprise, since Moses has already witnessed his dad's violent side and almost got shot by him in the barn where Ross was bare-knuckle boxing!



Ross feels defeated when Moses doesn't want to be near him.



Seeing their son is scared, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) quickly sends one-time lover Ross packing...

Ross is afraid he has truly failed with son Moses on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV Studios)

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) wants to throw a SURPRISE party to celebrate husband Cain's (Jeff Hordley) birthday.



Moira's son, Matty (Ash Palmisciano), is worried that she's not well enough to arrange a party while she's recovering from her recent brain surgery.



But Moira is determined to show her thanks to Cain for supporting her through her darkest hour...



However, Moira might not be feeling quite so generous if she knew what Cain and Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) got up to at the village garage while she was in hospital going under the surgeon's knife!

In the mean time, Cain continues to feel overwhelmed with guilt over his betrayal...

Moira plans a surprise birthday party for husband Cain on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) renews her attempts to get her dad, Jimmy (Nick Miles), to read a letter written by his nephew, Tom (James Chase).



Tom is currently behind bars after being charged with domestic violence and coercive controlling behaviour towards his wife, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).



Angelica has secretly contacted Tom in prison after his arrest...



But will Jimmy see through Tom's attempt to further manipulate his family with more lies about what happened between him and Belle?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX