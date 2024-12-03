Emmerdale spoilers: Why is Moses so scared of his dad Ross?
Airs Monday 9 December 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV1
Ross Barton (played by Michael Parr) has been hoping to reconnect with his young son, Moses Dingle, since returning to the village on Emmerdale (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Ross is shocked to find Moses is now petrified of him...
Which perhaps is no surprise, since Moses has already witnessed his dad's violent side and almost got shot by him in the barn where Ross was bare-knuckle boxing!
Ross feels defeated when Moses doesn't want to be near him.
Seeing their son is scared, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) quickly sends one-time lover Ross packing...
Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) wants to throw a SURPRISE party to celebrate husband Cain's (Jeff Hordley) birthday.
Moira's son, Matty (Ash Palmisciano), is worried that she's not well enough to arrange a party while she's recovering from her recent brain surgery.
But Moira is determined to show her thanks to Cain for supporting her through her darkest hour...
However, Moira might not be feeling quite so generous if she knew what Cain and Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) got up to at the village garage while she was in hospital going under the surgeon's knife!
In the mean time, Cain continues to feel overwhelmed with guilt over his betrayal...
Meanwhile, Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) renews her attempts to get her dad, Jimmy (Nick Miles), to read a letter written by his nephew, Tom (James Chase).
Tom is currently behind bars after being charged with domestic violence and coercive controlling behaviour towards his wife, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).
Angelica has secretly contacted Tom in prison after his arrest...
But will Jimmy see through Tom's attempt to further manipulate his family with more lies about what happened between him and Belle?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.