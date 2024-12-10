Emmerdale spoilers: Belle confronts Tom in court?
Airs Thursday 19 December 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Will justice finally be served as nasty Tom King (played by James Chase) stands trial in court on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
When Tom returned to the village last year, he got back together with his ex-girlfriend, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).
But over time, the couple's relationship took a dark turn behind closed doors...
Tom began to mentally manipulate Belle.
And when she didn't see things his way, he became physically violent too.
Belle's nightmare appeared to have come to an end when Tom was FINALLY arrested and charged for coercive and controlling behaviour and domestic violence.
However, as the day of the trial arrives, Belle has gone missing and it appears that she has spiralled and cannot stand the thought of facing estranged husband, Tom, in court...
The ITV soap has worked with the charity Refuge on this ongoing domestic abuse storyline.
They are bringing Belle and Tom's story to a conclusion with this special hour-long episode which also highlights the REAL LIFE voices of domestic abuse victims and survivors.
But the question is, will Belle and her worried family finally see Tom brought to justice?
Or without her testimony in court, could he become a free man again?
Look out for some familiar faces as the jury gathers ready for the trial.
Loose Women presenter Denise Welch returns to soapland, having previously had roles on Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and EastEnders.
Ex-Bad Girls and Coronation Street star Jack Ellis is jury member Kenneth.
Plus, Charles Dale (who was Big Mac on Casualty) plays Karl.
* WATCH the video below as Denise discusses her Emmerdale guest appearance with fellow Loose Women panelists.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.