Emmerdale spoilers: Belle confronts Tom in court?

Will justice finally be served as nasty Tom King (played by James Chase) stands trial in court on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



When Tom returned to the village last year, he got back together with his ex-girlfriend, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).



But over time, the couple's relationship took a dark turn behind closed doors...



Tom began to mentally manipulate Belle.



And when she didn't see things his way, he became physically violent too.



Belle's nightmare appeared to have come to an end when Tom was FINALLY arrested and charged for coercive and controlling behaviour and domestic violence.



However, as the day of the trial arrives, Belle has gone missing and it appears that she has spiralled and cannot stand the thought of facing estranged husband, Tom, in court...



The ITV soap has worked with the charity Refuge on this ongoing domestic abuse storyline.



They are bringing Belle and Tom's story to a conclusion with this special hour-long episode which also highlights the REAL LIFE voices of domestic abuse victims and survivors.



But the question is, will Belle and her worried family finally see Tom brought to justice?

Or without her testimony in court, could he become a free man again?

Look out for some familiar faces as the jury gathers ready for the trial.



Loose Women presenter Denise Welch returns to soapland, having previously had roles on Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and EastEnders.



Ex-Bad Girls and Coronation Street star Jack Ellis is jury member Kenneth.



Plus, Charles Dale (who was Big Mac on Casualty) plays Karl.



