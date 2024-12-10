Emmerdale spoilers: Belle confronts Tom in court?

Airs Thursday 19 December 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.

On tonight's special hour long episode of Emmerdale, will Belle find the courage to face tormenter Tom in court and finally see justice served? (Image credit: ITV)

Will justice finally be served as nasty Tom King (played by James Chase) stands trial in court on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

When Tom returned to the village last year, he got back together with his ex-girlfriend, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

But over time, the couple's relationship took a dark turn behind closed doors...

Tom began to mentally manipulate Belle.

And when she didn't see things his way, he became physically violent too.

Belle's nightmare appeared to have come to an end when Tom was FINALLY arrested and charged for coercive and controlling behaviour and domestic violence.

However, as the day of the trial arrives, Belle has gone missing and it appears that she has spiralled and cannot stand the thought of facing estranged husband, Tom, in court...

The ITV soap has worked with the charity Refuge on this ongoing domestic abuse storyline.

They are bringing Belle and Tom's story to a conclusion with this special hour-long episode which also highlights the REAL LIFE voices of domestic abuse victims and survivors.

But the question is, will Belle and her worried family finally see Tom brought to justice?

Or without her testimony in court, could he become a free man again?

Emmerdale spoilers, Tom King

Tom is sticking to his story that he is an innocent man on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Look out for some familiar faces as the jury gathers ready for the trial.

Loose Women presenter Denise Welch returns to soapland, having previously had roles on Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and EastEnders.

Ex-Bad Girls and Coronation Street star Jack Ellis is jury member Kenneth.

Plus, Charles Dale (who was Big Mac on Casualty) plays Karl.

* WATCH the video below as Denise discusses her Emmerdale guest appearance with fellow Loose Women panelists.

Emmerdale spoilers, Denise Welch as Heidi

Denise Welch guest stars as jury member Heidi on tonight's special episode of Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers, Denise Welch, Jack Ellis, Charles Dale

Tom's fate is in the hands of the court jury on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX

