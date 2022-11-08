Emmerdale spoilers: Will Chloe Harris EXPOSE Chas and Al's affair?

Chloe Harris (played by Jessie Elland) is still trying to get her head around the fact that her former housekeeper, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), is actually her long-lost mum on Emmerdale! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Chloe is ready to step-up and do what she can to support Kerry in the aftermath of the death of Kerry's fiance, Al Chapman.



On tonight's ONE-HOUR airing of the ITV soap, Kerry wants to find out more about a loan that Al took out in her name.



Chloe offers to help but soon makes a startling discovery that leads her to suspect that Al may have been cheating on Kerry with another woman...



Chloe teams-up with friend, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), to SNOOP through some of Al's past credit card statements.



The plot thickens when Al's estate agent calls and lets slip that the house he was buying was for his partner and her child...



Convinced that Al was having an affair, will Chloe share her suspicions with Kerry?

Kerry was hoping for a happy ending with fiance Al on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) is surprised when a social worker comes knocking on the door of Dale Head.



Both Dan and his daughter, Amelia (Daisy Campbell), are shocked when they discover an anonymous complaint has been made about Amelia's baby daughter, Esther!



Is Amelia about to see her child taken into care?



Meanwhile, Sam Dingle (James Hooten) is horrified to discover his son, Samson (Sam Hall), was behind the call to social services.



Samson has no intention of being a dad to baby Esther and wants her out of his life!



Sam tries to reason with Samson over his terrible behaviour.



But Samson delivers a low blow when he makes it clear he doesn't want to be anything like his dad.



It's all too much for Sam, who unexpectedly collapses to the ground...

A social worker comes calling to investigate an allegation made against mum Amelia on tonight's ONE HOUR airing of Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) decides to offer a delivery service, to try and boost business at his village shop.



But things don't get off to a good start when he receives a speeding ticket, which could cost him his driver's licence...



David's girlfriend, Victoria, is left reeling after he asks her to take the blame for his crime!



WHAT will Victoria do?

David has a BIG favour to ask girlfriend Victoria on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

