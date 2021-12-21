'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Dawn Taylor accept Billy's romantic proposal?

Dawn Taylor is thrilled when Billy gets down on one knee and pops the question!

Will Emmerdale's Dawn Taylor accept Billy's hand in marriage on New Year's Eve (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings)?

It's been plain to see that Dawn Taylor and Billy Fletcher have never stopped loving each other. And they're about to make their love as official as it gets…

After so many stops, starts, hurts, lies, and other people getting in the way of their love, Dawn and Billy recently reunited.

Their reunion meant Billy had to exit his romance with horrified Meena who then announced she was pregnant!

But Meena's baby bombshell didn't daunt the bullet-proof couple who are determined to be together and to stay together once and for all.

As 2021 draws to a close, Dawn's absolutely wowed when Billy drops down onto one knee and asks her to marry him!

Will she accept?

Dawn had no idea Billy was planning to propose! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nate Robinson is an utterly broken man, and poorly single mum Priya is at rock bottom.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.