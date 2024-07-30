Emmerdale spoilers: John Sugden makes trouble in the village?
Airs Friday 9 August 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV1.
Victoria Sugden (played by Isabel Hodgins) is trying to get her head around the revelation that John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) could be her long-lost half-brother on Emmerdale! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) has come clean about a SECRET from the past that could mean the late Jack Sugden was John's dad!
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, it looks like Victoria will have the chance to get better acquainted with John.
His car breaks down, leaving him stranded in the village!
However, while Victoria is happy to spend more time with mystery man John, it's not long before he starts to ruffle some feathers around the village...
Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is determined to solve her money troubles without having to tell her fella, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).
Mandy has stumbled upon the unexpected idea of becoming a financial dominatrix!
Despite discouragement from worried friend, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh), Mandy goes ahead and sets-up her online profile.
And Madame Diamante Dales is born!
But what will Madame Diamante's first kinky request be?
Jimmy King's (Nick Miles) hassles with the haulage firm continue.
An inspector unexpectedly arrives to do a spot check on the company's haulage vehicles.
And Jimmy gets landed with a hefty fine!
Together with Rodney Blackstock's (Patrick Mower) disastrous turn as a delivery driver, it seems like boss Jimmy is having a sudden run of bad luck! What is going on?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.