Emmerdale spoilers: John Sugden makes trouble in the village?

Victoria Sugden (played by Isabel Hodgins) is trying to get her head around the revelation that John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) could be her long-lost half-brother on Emmerdale!



Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) has come clean about a SECRET from the past that could mean the late Jack Sugden was John's dad!



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, it looks like Victoria will have the chance to get better acquainted with John.



His car breaks down, leaving him stranded in the village!



However, while Victoria is happy to spend more time with mystery man John, it's not long before he starts to ruffle some feathers around the village...

Will Victoria get closer to the truth about John Sugden on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is determined to solve her money troubles without having to tell her fella, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).

Mandy has stumbled upon the unexpected idea of becoming a financial dominatrix!



Despite discouragement from worried friend, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh), Mandy goes ahead and sets-up her online profile.



And Madame Diamante Dales is born!



But what will Madame Diamante's first kinky request be?

Introducing Madame Diamante Dales on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy King's (Nick Miles) hassles with the haulage firm continue.



An inspector unexpectedly arrives to do a spot check on the company's haulage vehicles.



And Jimmy gets landed with a hefty fine!



Together with Rodney Blackstock's (Patrick Mower) disastrous turn as a delivery driver, it seems like boss Jimmy is having a sudden run of bad luck! What is going on?



Jimmy is in BIG trouble on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

