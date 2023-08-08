Emmerdale spoilers: Will Kim Tate agree to a BUSINESS PROPOSAL from Lydia?
Airs Wednesday 16 August 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Kim Tate (played by Claire King) is used to doing plenty of hiring and firing as lady of the manor on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
So how will the Queen of Home Farm react when her regular cleaner, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), brings her a business proposal on tonight's episode of the ITV soap?
Despite family dramas looming over them, the Dingles are determined to all be together and celebrate Sam's (James Hooton) birthday in The Woolpack.
Lydia and husband, Sam, are looking to boost their bank balance.
So Lydia approaches her boss, Kim, with a proposal to boost her working hours at Home Farm.
However, she's left disappointed when Kim REJECTS her request!
Worried about her finances, Lydia vows to find a second job to work around her cleaning duties.
But WHAT will it be?
Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) attempts to put on a brave face as she prepares to attend the trial of conwoman, Faye Helders.
Mary originally met Faye on a dating app, after coming to terms with her sexuality.
But the romance took a SHOCK turn when Faye attempted to BLACKMAIL Mary and run off with money that Mary helped fundraise for a non-existent women's shelter in Ecuador!
Mary's daughter, Rhona (Zoe Henry) and her husband, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), would love to see Mary get back on the dating scene.
But is Mary really ready to move on and risk falling for another wicked woman after what happened with Faye?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
