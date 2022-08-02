Emmerdale spoilers: Will Laurel Thomas rumble two-timing Kit?

Laurel Thomas has no idea that her new fella Kit is seeing someone else.

Emmerdale 's Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) could be in for a shock when she visits Gabby (Rosie Bentham) in Tuesday’s episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

A couple of months ago, Laurel was all set to get back together with Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson)… but when she accused the former addict of relapsing, the couple got into a massive argument which ultimately led to them splitting for good.

It wasn’t long though before Laurel bagged herself a new man in the form of physiotherapist Kit (Thoren Ferguson), who’s been helping Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) to recover from a stroke.

Physiotherapist Kit has been helping Marlon recover from his stroke. (Image credit: ITV)

But while Laurel might think that they are exclusive, Kit certainly doesn’t because he’s been busy swiping right and swiping left on a dating app!

Coincidentally, Gabby - who was brought up by Laurel – has also been doing the dating app thing, but wasn’t having much luck until a guy called ‘Chris’ caught her eye and she arranged to meet up with him…

Gabby's got no idea that 'Chris' is Laurel's fella Kit! (Image credit: ITV)

‘Chris’, it turned out, was actually Kit using a different name for his dating profile!

Somehow Kit hasn’t come under Gabby’s radar though since he first came to the village, so she’s got no idea who he really is or that he’s the guy that Laurel’s been seeing!

Although they only met the day before, Gabby and ‘Chris’ haven’t wasted any time in getting to know each other because, after ending up at Home Farm, they spent the night together…

Now it’s the morning after the night before and as Kit wakes up in Gabby’s bed, who should come calling but Laurel?!

Lauren visits Home Farm, unaware that Kit is in Gabby's bed! (Image credit: ITV)

However, it doesn’t look like today will be the day when Laurel finds out she’s dating a two-timing rat because Gabby, who’s in a flap about having a guy upstairs, quickly rushes her out of the door before Kit comes down the stairs… completely oblivious to the close shave he’s just had!

Kit's spent the night with Gabby! (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, Kit’s like the cat who got the cream as she juggles his relationships with Laurel and Gabby.

In fact, he seems to show no remorse whatsoever for his two-timing ways!

He may not be grinning like a Cheshire cat for long, though…

It’s only a matter of time before Laurel finds out what he’s been up to and she’s going to feel sick to the stomach when she discovers he’s slept with her stepdaughter.

And we doubt Gabby’s going to be cock-a-hoop about it either!

So we reckon it won’t be long before it’s ‘Game Over’ for Kit and Laurel.

And that could be good news for Jai…

Jai wants to get back with Laurel. (Image credit: ITV)

After spotting Laurel and Kit kissing and canoodling around the village, it’s clear Jai still holds a torch for his ex and would like nothing better than for them to get back together.

If Laurel dumps Kit, it could pave the way for a reunion with Jai, fingers crossed!

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.