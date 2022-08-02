Emmerdale spoilers: Will Marlon Dingle marry Rhona?

Paddy struggles to get Marlon to the church on time!

After being forced to spend the night in hospital, Emmerdale 's Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is worried that he won’t make it to his own wedding in Thursday’s episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the day that Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) has been waiting for, but as she gets glammed up to marry Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) she’s got no idea that her husband-to-be is laid up in hospital…

Marlon enjoyed an impromptu stag do with Cain, Sam, Paddy, Billy and Nate. (Image credit: ITV)

On the night before their nuptials, Marlon was enjoying an impromptu stag do when he tried to get to his feet and his legs suddenly buckled beneath him, causing him to have a fall.

At the suggestion of best mate Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), Marlon went to hospital to get checked out but was devastated to learn that he would have to stay in hospital overnight.

Now that it’s morning, Marlon’s hoping that he can go home and get ready for the wedding, but he’s gutted to learn that he’s not being discharged just yet because his blood pressure is too high.

Meanwhile, back in the village, Rhona can sense something is wrong when her mum Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) and her pal Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) try to delay her from going to the church, but there’s no stopping the bride-to-be…

An anxious Rhona and her best pal Vanessa wait for Marlon at the church. (Image credit: ITV)

As everyone waits at the church for the groom to show up, Rhona concludes that something has happened to Marlon but there’s relief all round when the groom bursts through the door with Paddy pushing him in his wheelchair.

Paddy and Marlon finally arrive at the church! (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon arrives just in time to marry Rhona. (Image credit: ITV)

Before long the ceremony gets underway and everyone is emotional as Marlon and Rhona exchange their vows and seal the deal with a kiss!

Later, as Paddy gives his best man’s speech, everyone raises their glasses to Marlon and Rhona.

Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Dingle!

Meanwhile, Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) has had a tough time coming to terms with the burn scars that she was left with after being caught up in the maze fire caused by serial killer Meena Jutla.

But as everyone enjoys Rhona and Marlon’s wedding reception, a newly-confident Priya reveals her scars for everyone to see when she whips off her jacket to have a boogie.

Priya lets herself go at the wedding reception. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.