Emmerdale spoilers: Will Marlon Dingle marry Rhona?
By Michael Darling published
Airs Thursday 11 August 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
After being forced to spend the night in hospital, Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is worried that he won’t make it to his own wedding in Thursday’s episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
It’s the day that Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) has been waiting for, but as she gets glammed up to marry Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) she’s got no idea that her husband-to-be is laid up in hospital…
On the night before their nuptials, Marlon was enjoying an impromptu stag do when he tried to get to his feet and his legs suddenly buckled beneath him, causing him to have a fall.
At the suggestion of best mate Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), Marlon went to hospital to get checked out but was devastated to learn that he would have to stay in hospital overnight.
Now that it’s morning, Marlon’s hoping that he can go home and get ready for the wedding, but he’s gutted to learn that he’s not being discharged just yet because his blood pressure is too high.
Meanwhile, back in the village, Rhona can sense something is wrong when her mum Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) and her pal Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) try to delay her from going to the church, but there’s no stopping the bride-to-be…
As everyone waits at the church for the groom to show up, Rhona concludes that something has happened to Marlon but there’s relief all round when the groom bursts through the door with Paddy pushing him in his wheelchair.
Before long the ceremony gets underway and everyone is emotional as Marlon and Rhona exchange their vows and seal the deal with a kiss!
Later, as Paddy gives his best man’s speech, everyone raises their glasses to Marlon and Rhona.
Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Dingle!
Meanwhile, Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) has had a tough time coming to terms with the burn scars that she was left with after being caught up in the maze fire caused by serial killer Meena Jutla.
But as everyone enjoys Rhona and Marlon’s wedding reception, a newly-confident Priya reveals her scars for everyone to see when she whips off her jacket to have a boogie.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Michael writes about TV for Woman, Woman's Own, Chat, What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and regularly contributes to whattowatch.com (opens in new tab).
After graduating from the University of Winchester with a degree in English and American Studies, he chose a career that combined his great passions in life – magazines and television – and he has primarily worked as a TV journalist for more than 25 years.
He loves classic sitcoms such as The Good Life, Hi-de-Hi! and Man About the House, as well as shows such as Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, The Great Pottery Throwdown and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Some of his favourite people who he has met over the years include Gillian Taylforth, Linda Robson, Sara Davies and Bradley Walsh!
