'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Meena kill Dawn Taylor before her wedding?

Emmerdale's Dawn Taylor is unaware she has a target on her back in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Dawn Taylor and Billy Fletcher having plumped for a Valentine's Day wedding the pressure is on to get things sorted.

And it's got Dawn all shook up.

She's panicking about having sent out at 'save the date'... and so she should be as seething serial killer Meena has clocked it and out to savage her love rival!

Unaware of the target on her back, Dawn is all plans plans plans as she and Harriet make headway with the arrangements. With Harriet having gone back to policing, she tells Dawn it's going to be Charles who officiates the wedding.

With that sorted, it's on to the next worry: the venue for the reception. Seeing as she and Billy are cash strapped and the Woolpack is a burned out shell, it's slim pickings…

Elsewhere, it's a sad day for Ryan as his adoptive mum Irene is laid to rest.

Struggling to recover following her shocking, near fatal, ordeal at the crazed hands of Meena, her serial killer sister, Manpreet is frail and anxious.

As she continues to try to put a brave face on her suffering can the fragile doc hold it together or is she close to breaking point?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.00pm.