Emmerdale spoilers: Will Nicola King make peace with Charles?

Will Nicola King let village vicar Charles help her when they are trapped together in the storm on Emmerdale?

Nicola King (played by Nicola Wheeler) has Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) to thank for saving her life after she was almost crushed by a falling tree during the storm on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But now Nicola is having a full-blown panic attack, as she worries of the whereabouts of her missing husband, Jimmy (Nick Miles).



Jimmy, along with other wedding guests, had to abandon their mini-van and got lost in the storm on their way to the wedding reception at Home Farm.



Nicola is desperate for Charles not to see her in such a vulnerable state.



After all, the atmosphere remains decidedly frosty between the two villagers, following Nicola's discovery that vicar Charles's daughter, Naomi (Karene Peter), was among the group of girls who recently attacked her.



Nicola then stirred-up a whole LOT of trouble for village vicar Charles with the church Bishop.



But when a concerned Charles reaches out, will Nicola put her pride aside and allow him to comfort her?

Elsewhere, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), who raised the alarm about missing Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) earlier in the week, gets some terrible news...



WHAT has happened?



As the 50th anniversary week of episodes continue, a much loved character is trapped by the storm in tonight's episode of the ITV soap.



Could this mean that tragedy about to strike?



Lydia gets some TERRIBLE news on tonight's episode of Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub