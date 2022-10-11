Emmerdale spoilers: Will Nicola King make peace with Charles?
Airs Wednesday 19 October 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Nicola King (played by Nicola Wheeler) has Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) to thank for saving her life after she was almost crushed by a falling tree during the storm on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But now Nicola is having a full-blown panic attack, as she worries of the whereabouts of her missing husband, Jimmy (Nick Miles).
Jimmy, along with other wedding guests, had to abandon their mini-van and got lost in the storm on their way to the wedding reception at Home Farm.
Nicola is desperate for Charles not to see her in such a vulnerable state.
After all, the atmosphere remains decidedly frosty between the two villagers, following Nicola's discovery that vicar Charles's daughter, Naomi (Karene Peter), was among the group of girls who recently attacked her.
Nicola then stirred-up a whole LOT of trouble for village vicar Charles with the church Bishop.
But when a concerned Charles reaches out, will Nicola put her pride aside and allow him to comfort her?
Elsewhere, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), who raised the alarm about missing Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) earlier in the week, gets some terrible news...
WHAT has happened?
As the 50th anniversary week of episodes continue, a much loved character is trapped by the storm in tonight's episode of the ITV soap.
Could this mean that tragedy about to strike?
READ MORE! What do Emmerdale fans want next after Danny Miller's return for the 50th anniversary of the ITV soap?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.