Emmerdale fans all want the same thing after Aaron's return

Emmerdale viewers were thrilled to see Aaron Dingle return to the village in last night's episode.

And they all have one request about the fan fave's comeback.

They want his ex-husband Robert back too!

Aaron came home just in the nick of time to save his little sister Liv.

Last week, Liv bravely stood up to her manipulative mum, Sandra.

Sandra had been trying to get Liv to break up with husband Vinny and sell her house - just so her evil mum could get her mitts on her money, to pay her debts to badboy Terry.

Liv pretended to be back on booze to trap Sandra into proving her bad intentions (Image credit: ITV)

Things looked bleak as Sandra managed to persuade Liv to put the house on the market and Liv turned to the bottle.

But it turned out Liv was one step ahead. She'd necked water, not vodka, and she knew exactly what her mother was up to.

Sandra was carted off to the police station but broke her bail conditions to warn Liv that Terry was on the warpath.

And she was right.

Last night, Terry broke into Liv's house and attacked her, telling her to retract her statement.

He shoved Liv violently and she hit her head and slumped to the floor.

Liv was left out cold on the floor (Image credit: ITV)

Terry made a run for it - only to come face to face with Aaron who'd returned just at the right time.

But it was Aaron who ended up being arrested as Harriet took him in for questioning after he punched Terry.

And his day got even worse when Liv was taken to intensive care and Vinny told him he wasn't welcome at the hospital.

Aaron arrived just as Terry was making a run for it (Image credit: ITV)

Fans were delighted to see Aaron back on their screens with some joking that he'd only been back five minutes and he was crying already!

#Emmerdale Aaron is back and he’s crying alreadyOctober 3, 2022 See more

Awww my boy😢, can I give Aaron a hug? #AaronDingle #EmmerdaleBut it is good to have him back with his fighting spirit and his trademark tears ❤🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/4n8hKKd9BqOctober 3, 2022 See more

And others were disappointed that he'd returned alone. Where was ex-husband Robert?

Robert's still in prison for killing rapist Lee Posner, though now we know that it was actually Lee's brother Luke who was responsible for his death.

But that doesn't stop the fans hoping for a Robron reunion!

Would’ve been nice if Aaron had brought Robert back with him… maybe next time #EmmerdaleOctober 3, 2022 See more

Bring back #Robron pic.twitter.com/Za8nfiL2DnOctober 3, 2022 See more

Emmerdale normally airs every weekday at 7.30pm on ITV.