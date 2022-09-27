Emmerdale spoilers! Aaron Dingle returns in the nick of time for sister Liv…
Airs Monday 3rd October 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle makes a shock return and is immediately arrested in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Just when Liv thought her ordeal in Emmerdale with her lying, money-grabbing mum Sandra and sidekick Terry was over, it's not.
Terry rocks up to Mill and turns on Liv when she refuses to change her statement about Sandra.
As Terry shoves her, Liv hits her head and falls on the floor out cold. How badly injured is this? Will she be ok?
Cue the shock arrival of Aaron Dingle, Liv's long-lost brother, who is horrified at the scene he walks in on. Not surprisingly he's deeply unimpressed by what he is seeing and is really worried about Liv.
Instinct taking over, Aaron wallops Terry and ends up getting arrested! Not exactly the perfect return for Aaron.
Liv's rushed to hospital where Vinny arrives frantic with worry about his wife.
Meanwhile Chas fumes at Harriet over Aaron's arrest. But Aaron's not really bothered, all he wants to do is get Liv to forgive him for walking out on her when she was wrongly charged with Ben's murder. Perhaps he should worry about his arrest a bit?!
Will Liv make a recovery? And will the siblings repair their relationship?
A lads' session round the X-box turns sour when Nate makes a joke about Mack's secret one-night stand. To Mack's horror, Ryan picks up on it and wants to know what Nate is on about.
Ryan pushes for the truth and is disgusted when his housemate, who's going out with Ryan's mum, admits he slept with someone after a row with Charity.
Charity told Mack to find someone else to have children with after they'd had a horrible row. He ended up in another woman's bed.
Will Mack comply when Ryan insists he confesses his betrayal?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
