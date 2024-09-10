Emmerdale spoilers: Will Taylor makes a desperate plea to Caleb

Will Taylor is desperate for cash to pay his blackmailer and asks Caleb for a loan

Emmerdale's Will Taylor needs money in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Will Taylor is up to his neck in it with his blackmailer who's demanding money to keep quiet about his fling with his ex, Rose.

With his marriage hanging by a thread already, Will needs to keep Kim in the dark about his betrayal and is at his tormentor's mercy.

Kim and Will's marriage is hanging by a thread thanks to his ex, Rose's shenanigans. (Image credit: ITV)

Will slept with his ex Rose and is desperate to make sure Kim never finds out. (Image credit: ITV)

Having failed to hand over the money last week, when he was called to help out with the fire at Butler's, Will is being told to stump up more cash to appease his furious blackmailer.

Now needing to stump up 50K, desperate Will turns to Caleb and asks for a loan in exchange for his shares in the haulage firm.

With a blackmailer on his case, threatening to spill Will's sordid secret, Will asks Caleb for a loan. (Image credit: ITV)

To his relief, Caleb agrees.

Feeling as if a weight has been lifted, Will's all smiles when he returns to home to Kim.

But his good mood is ruined when he's told to cough up the money immediately…

Elsewhere, Jai's floundering in the face of Arthur's disdain.

Disgusted by his former stepdad's treatment of his mum, protective Arthur has made it clear that he hates Jai and won't tolerate any more of his nastiness.

Jai is trying to repair his relationship with Arthur who now hates him because of what he's done to Laurel. (Image credit: ITV)

Jai's boosted when Charles, whose son Ethan died in June urges him to do whatever it takes to maintain a relationship with the lad. But Jai's efforts fall flat.

Arthur stands firm, determined to keep Jai at arm's length. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Jai ever be able to repair the bonds he's broken with his stepson?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.