Emmerdale spoilers: Will Taylor makes a desperate plea to Caleb
Airs Wednesday 18th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Will Taylor needs money in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Will Taylor is up to his neck in it with his blackmailer who's demanding money to keep quiet about his fling with his ex, Rose.
With his marriage hanging by a thread already, Will needs to keep Kim in the dark about his betrayal and is at his tormentor's mercy.
Having failed to hand over the money last week, when he was called to help out with the fire at Butler's, Will is being told to stump up more cash to appease his furious blackmailer.
Now needing to stump up 50K, desperate Will turns to Caleb and asks for a loan in exchange for his shares in the haulage firm.
To his relief, Caleb agrees.
Feeling as if a weight has been lifted, Will's all smiles when he returns to home to Kim.
But his good mood is ruined when he's told to cough up the money immediately…
Elsewhere, Jai's floundering in the face of Arthur's disdain.
Disgusted by his former stepdad's treatment of his mum, protective Arthur has made it clear that he hates Jai and won't tolerate any more of his nastiness.
Jai's boosted when Charles, whose son Ethan died in June urges him to do whatever it takes to maintain a relationship with the lad. But Jai's efforts fall flat.
Will Jai ever be able to repair the bonds he's broken with his stepson?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!