Emmerdale spoilers: Will Taylor reels at Dawn's devastating baby news!

Emmerdale's Will Taylor is in turmoil after daughter Dawn Taylor tells him that she needs to contact Rose about baby Evan's emergency in Friday's episode.

It's safe to say that the Taylor-Tate family have been through the wars over the past few months. Not only was Dawn's baby son Evan diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL), but she also had to deal with the unexpected arrival of her estranged mother Rose.

Rose rekindled her relationship with Dawn and began to form the family bond she always wanted when she moved into Home Farm. However, there was a dark secret to her arrival as she was conspiring with Ruby Fox-Miligan to destroy Kim Tate's life and even slept with her married ex Will as part of the plan.

Dawn tells Will that she needs to get in contact with missing mum Rose. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim soon copped on to Rose's scheme and she went missing after being dumped in the middle of nowhere by Kim and Will. After the couple drove away, a mystery vehicle pulled up to where Rose was and vanished, with her belongings left on the side of the road. Dawn has grown concerned about her mum's vanishing act and Will has been in constant fear that his secret one night stand will be exposed and the fact he and Kim were the last ones to have seen her.

The situation becomes even worse when Dawn tells Will that Evan might need a bone marrow transplant and needs to get in touch with Rose. Will reels at Dawn's bombshell and is filled with anxiety when he retrieves Rose's phone and listens to a voicemail from Dawn. As he tries to contact Kim again, a guilt-ridden Will sends a message on Rose's phone. How far will he go to protect his sordid secret?

Will despairs at Dawn's revelation. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1