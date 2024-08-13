Emmerdale spoilers: Will Taylor reels at Dawn's devastating baby news!
Airs Friday 23rd August 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Will Taylor is in turmoil after daughter Dawn Taylor tells him that she needs to contact Rose about baby Evan's emergency in Friday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's safe to say that the Taylor-Tate family have been through the wars over the past few months. Not only was Dawn's baby son Evan diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL), but she also had to deal with the unexpected arrival of her estranged mother Rose.
Rose rekindled her relationship with Dawn and began to form the family bond she always wanted when she moved into Home Farm. However, there was a dark secret to her arrival as she was conspiring with Ruby Fox-Miligan to destroy Kim Tate's life and even slept with her married ex Will as part of the plan.
Kim soon copped on to Rose's scheme and she went missing after being dumped in the middle of nowhere by Kim and Will. After the couple drove away, a mystery vehicle pulled up to where Rose was and vanished, with her belongings left on the side of the road. Dawn has grown concerned about her mum's vanishing act and Will has been in constant fear that his secret one night stand will be exposed and the fact he and Kim were the last ones to have seen her.
The situation becomes even worse when Dawn tells Will that Evan might need a bone marrow transplant and needs to get in touch with Rose. Will reels at Dawn's bombshell and is filled with anxiety when he retrieves Rose's phone and listens to a voicemail from Dawn. As he tries to contact Kim again, a guilt-ridden Will sends a message on Rose's phone. How far will he go to protect his sordid secret?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1 see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.