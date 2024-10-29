Emmerdale spoilers: Will tortured Mandy Dingle come clean to husband Paddy?

Mandy Dingle breaks down during a chat with Paddy. Will she tell him the terrible truth about Tina?

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle needs to come clean in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings), but will she take the risk?

So Mandy Dingle has handed over Zak's will to Tina and is in pieces over her betrayal. But Mandy did what she had to do to stop Tina from telling Vinny that she was his biological mother.

If Vinny were to find out that Mandy lied to him about his mum being a random woman who abandoned him, it could be catastrophic for their relationship.

The secret truth also means that Vinny is a bonafide Dingle and has been since birth. How would the rest of the family feel about Mandy keeping this huge news from them?

Are the Dingles about to find out Tina has Zak's "stolen" will?

Knowing she's in real trouble, Mandy's struggling to keep a brave face on it all and breaks down when Paddy reaches out to her.

Will she confess all to her husband? And will he find the right words to help her tackle the terrible situation she's in? Is there a way out?

Paddy wants to know what's upsetting Mandy. Will she confess that Tina is Vinny's biological mum? (Image credit: ITV)

In the wake of Ross and Billy's illegal fight at Butler's — which came to an abrupt end when the police were rumoured to be on their way — there's trouble.

Cain's furious with Moira's nephew Ross and insists that the troublemaker leaves the village. Will Ross kowtow to Cain and do his uncle's bidding?

Cain tells his nephew, bad penny Ross, to leave the village… (Image credit: ITV)

Ross reacts to Cain's instruction to leave the village… (Image credit: ITV)

Down the road, Chas is worried about her son Aaron who was attacked when the dodgy fight was shut down before it ended.

Aaron was hit by one of Jade's heavies when the money from the fight vanished. Who's taken it? And is Aaron OK? (Image credit: ITV)

Is the injured Dingle going to be OK?

