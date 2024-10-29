Emmerdale spoilers: Will tortured Mandy Dingle come clean to husband Paddy?
Airs Friday 8th November 2024 at 7.30 pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle needs to come clean in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings), but will she take the risk?
So Mandy Dingle has handed over Zak's will to Tina and is in pieces over her betrayal. But Mandy did what she had to do to stop Tina from telling Vinny that she was his biological mother.
If Vinny were to find out that Mandy lied to him about his mum being a random woman who abandoned him, it could be catastrophic for their relationship.
The secret truth also means that Vinny is a bonafide Dingle and has been since birth. How would the rest of the family feel about Mandy keeping this huge news from them?
Are the Dingles about to find out Tina has Zak's "stolen" will?
Knowing she's in real trouble, Mandy's struggling to keep a brave face on it all and breaks down when Paddy reaches out to her.
Will she confess all to her husband? And will he find the right words to help her tackle the terrible situation she's in? Is there a way out?
In the wake of Ross and Billy's illegal fight at Butler's — which came to an abrupt end when the police were rumoured to be on their way — there's trouble.
Cain's furious with Moira's nephew Ross and insists that the troublemaker leaves the village. Will Ross kowtow to Cain and do his uncle's bidding?
Down the road, Chas is worried about her son Aaron who was attacked when the dodgy fight was shut down before it ended.
Is the injured Dingle going to be OK?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!