'Emmerdale' spoilers: 'YOU'RE DEAD TO ME!' Chas Dingle DISOWNS Cain

Chas Dingle takes support from Marlon as she casts out her brother Cain.

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle turns on Cain in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Chas Dingle learned her brother Cain had ruined her deal for the Woolpack her whole world fell apart.

Though she and business partner Marlon had done all they can to try to save the pub from being taken over by Al and his boss Gavin, the pub fire had been the last straw.

Having lost her home and her business – which turned out wasn't covered by insurance – her only hope of solvency was from the Woolpack's sale.

Chas had told Cain time and time again that she had the problem under control. But when he took it upon himself to confront Al's dodgy boss Gavin, Gavin then backed out and now Chas and Marlon have nothing.

Cain Dingle reels as his furious sister disowns him.

Will the rest of the Dingle clan back her up and ostracise him?

Charity accuses Mack of being jealous when he summises that she's using Johnny and Moses' playdate to spend time with her ex Vanessa.

But has Mack hit the nail on the head?

Meanwhile, Ryan blanks a call from his adoptive mum Irene.

And Ellis and Belle refuse to get dragged into Cain and Al's bitter feud.

