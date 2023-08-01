Hollyoaks spoilers: A birthday party for Ella Richardson takes a SHOCKING turn!
Airs Wed 9 August 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is looking forward to celebrating her 16th birthday but there’s about to be major drama at her party in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is intrigued now that new revelations about Ella have come to light and she decides she’s going to go ahead and throw a big bash for her sixteenth party at The Loft.
A calculating Norma tells her son Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) that’s it good for their image to be doing something nice for Ella who has become convinced that Warren is her biological father.
Warren has his doubts about the party and is cross that Norma has gone behind his back and organised it all.
Later on birthday girl, Ella, arrives and is pleased to see all her friends there.
However she’s wary about the presence of Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip), who she recently fell out with after sleeping with her ex, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), behind his girlfriend Shing Lin's back.
Just as the teens seem to be enjoying themselves and Norma and Warren are keeping the drinks flowing, things take a dramatic turn.
Shing Lin decides to grab the microphone and makes a public announcement to all the guests that leave them very SHOCKED!
Sharon Bailey (Jamelia), who has recently started dating Warren, has to step in and try and diffuse the situation but has the damage already been done?
Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is furious to hear that his husband, lawyer and landlord James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is intending to kick the McQueen family out of their home during an inpromtu home inspection.
The McQueens get an anonymous tip-off outlining what James is planning and so when the lawyer turns up on their doorstep they are prepared.
Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) announces that legally they need to be given at least 24 hours before an inspection.
Later on a cross James asks Ste if he was the one who tipped them off.
Was Ste to blame?
Meanwhile Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) tells James that they’re going to be erecting a statue of their beloved pet dog, Bronzer, who James was inadvertently responsible for poisoning to death.
Meanwhile dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) tries to encourage his son Charlie to get professional help for his mental health issues and increasing anxiety.
However, teenager Charlie doesn’t want to hear it and storms off.
Later on Charlie opens up to Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) revealing he’s willing to consider medication to help with his mental health but he doesn’t want to have any counselling.
However, Darren is worried when things quickly prove to be more complicated than he had previously envisaged with securing Charlie the help he needs.
Plus, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Das) and Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) try to play cupid between Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna).
The cheeky teens tell Pearl that Jack has been speaking about her in glowing terms and he clearly likes her a lot.
They suggest that Pearl asks Jack out on a date.
Will Pearl decide to go for it?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.