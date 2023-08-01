Hollyoaks spoilers: A birthday party for Ella Richardson takes a SHOCKING turn!

Ella Richardson has drama at her sixteenth birthday party in Hollyoaks.

Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is looking forward to celebrating her 16th birthday but there’s about to be major drama at her party in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is intrigued now that new revelations about Ella have come to light and she decides she’s going to go ahead and throw a big bash for her sixteenth party at The Loft.

A calculating Norma tells her son Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) that’s it good for their image to be doing something nice for Ella who has become convinced that Warren is her biological father.

Warren has his doubts about the party and is cross that Norma has gone behind his back and organised it all.

Ella pictured with Norma and Warren at the party that Norma has helped organise for her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on birthday girl, Ella, arrives and is pleased to see all her friends there.

However she’s wary about the presence of Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip), who she recently fell out with after sleeping with her ex, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), behind his girlfriend Shing Lin's back.

Just as the teens seem to be enjoying themselves and Norma and Warren are keeping the drinks flowing, things take a dramatic turn.

Things start to unravel at Ella's sixteenth party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Shing Lin decides it's time to make a little speech! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Shing Lin decides to grab the microphone and makes a public announcement to all the guests that leave them very SHOCKED!

Sharon Bailey (Jamelia), who has recently started dating Warren, has to step in and try and diffuse the situation but has the damage already been done?

Ella is horrified by what her nemesis, Shing Lin, has to say! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is furious to hear that his husband, lawyer and landlord James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is intending to kick the McQueen family out of their home during an inpromtu home inspection.

The McQueens get an anonymous tip-off outlining what James is planning and so when the lawyer turns up on their doorstep they are prepared.

Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) announces that legally they need to be given at least 24 hours before an inspection.

Later on a cross James asks Ste if he was the one who tipped them off.

Was Ste to blame?

Meanwhile Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) tells James that they’re going to be erecting a statue of their beloved pet dog, Bronzer, who James was inadvertently responsible for poisoning to death.

Lawyer James plays dirty to get his revenge on the McQueens. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) tries to encourage his son Charlie to get professional help for his mental health issues and increasing anxiety.

However, teenager Charlie doesn’t want to hear it and storms off.

Later on Charlie opens up to Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) revealing he’s willing to consider medication to help with his mental health but he doesn’t want to have any counselling.

However, Darren is worried when things quickly prove to be more complicated than he had previously envisaged with securing Charlie the help he needs.

Teenager Dillon (above) and his mate Lucas do some cheeky match-making! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Das) and Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) try to play cupid between Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna).

The cheeky teens tell Pearl that Jack has been speaking about her in glowing terms and he clearly likes her a lot.

They suggest that Pearl asks Jack out on a date.

Will Pearl decide to go for it?

