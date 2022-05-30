Hollyoaks spoilers: A grief-stricken Cindy Cunningham cracks following Luke’s death

Cindy Cunningham is struggling to cope following Luke's death.

Grieving Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is broken in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following her fiancé, Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) tragic death, Cindy and Luke’s close family and friends, have returned from the Mallorca trip where Luke sadly passed away.

As they arrive back in Hollyoaks, they are faced with the shattering reality of Luke being gone for good and everyone is struggling to cope.

Cindy, who was due to get married to Luke, has been hit the hardest.

Her behaviour soon takes a worrying turn when she puts on her wedding dress and insists on opening up Luke’s burger stall.

Cindy's last day with her fiancé Luke in Mallorca before he passed away. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Her family becomes increasingly worried about her, but Cindy is ignoring everyone when they try and reach out to her.

Soon Cindy is heading off to Price Slice to buy more produce for the stall.

When Pearl (Dawn Hope) tries to talk to her, Cindy snaps and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) quickly steps in to intervene.

Mercedes, who recently lost the love of her life, her husband, Sylver (David Tag), tries to console Cindy.

As the two women come together, Mercedes attempts to offer Cindy some words of encouragement but will Cindy be at all receptive?

Mercedes tries to comfort a heart-broken Cindy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, in touching scenes, Luke’s son Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) surprises Cindy at the folly.

Ollie reveals that Luke had secretly been taking dancing lessons for their wedding day.

He shows Cindy what he’d been learning and she's overcome with emotion.

It’s with a completely broken heart that Cindy says her final goodbye to her beloved Luke.

Darren's wife, Nancy, gave birth to their baby daughter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Luke’s best mate, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) doesn’t know how to feel.

He is overjoyed at the birth of his new baby girl with wife Nancy (Jessica Fox), but completely stricken with grief over Luke’s death.

Brooke and Ollie recently spent time with their son Thierry who lives with his adoptive parents. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) is also struggling with Luke’s death.

Brooke starts to think about the baby boy, Thierry, they and Ollie gave up for adoption.

Thierry, who is Luke’s grandson, recently came to the village for a one-off visit.

Brooke is starting to think that adoption may not have been the right choice and confides in Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin).

What words of wisdom will Ripley have?

Eric (above) is poisoning Charlie's mind. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, messed-up Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) is the devil on Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) shoulder when he encourages Charlie to be cruel to fellow student, Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan)

James has become addicted to gambling. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, just when it looks like James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) might want to make a change for the better he screws up again.

Gambling addict James who was recently in prison, jeopardises his already very fragile relationship with his family by making his biggest gamble yet.

What has James done and is he about to lose absolutely everything?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm