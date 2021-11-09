‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: A victim of Ali Shahzad comes forward
Airs Thursday 18 November 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
Ali Shahzad (Raji James) is about to find himself in even hotter water in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The arrogant doctor, who raped Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) almost thirty years ago when they were both at the start of their medical careers, is taken aback when he comes face to face with Gina, another of his victims.
Gina has decided to speak out after seeing Ali publicly condemned by his son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik), and realising she wasn’t alone.
Misbah meets up with Gina and the pair open up to each other about their traumatic experiences with Ali.
However when Gina later comes faces to face with Ali, will her resolve to report him, start to waver?
Misbah, however, has no such qualms and goes straight to the police to make a formal allegation against the manipulative medic.
Elsewhere, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) tells fellow victims of Operation Bluebird that digital forensics have managed to restore some of the video files.
She encourages the women to stamp on the files as a form of ‘therapy’ in order to destroy them.
However, one of the victims keeps the hard drive footage which could cause serious problems for culprit Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).
Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is bored of waiting tables.
Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) tells him that he needs an outlet for his creativity.
Will Romeo come up with some new plans for his future?
Meanwhile DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is upset that his dad Felix (Richard Blackwood) never seems to have any time for him.
DeMarcus opens up to Nate Denby (Chris Charles) and tells him there is more to Felix than meets the eye.
What exactly is he referring to?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
