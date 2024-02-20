Hollyoaks spoilers: Abe Fielding PLAYS Cleo McQueen!

Will Cleo wise up to Abe's sinister agenda?

Cunning Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) is tightening his grip on the McQueen family in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The newcomer has been playing mind games with on/off girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), leaving her guessing whether he wants to give things another go.

Abe has also managed to pull the wool over gullible Theresa's (Jorgie Porter) eyes and make her feel sorry for him!

But tonight, Abe stoops to a new low when he coerces Cleo into revisiting her painful past...

Cleo is forced to recall her traumatic past. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Abe explains he needs to understand what bonds her and Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed).

This leads Cleo to open up about the devastating abuse she suffered at the hands of her stepfather Pete and her subsequent struggle with bulimia.

Following the emotional chat, Abe suddenly declares he wants to get back with Cleo.

What exactly is he playing at?

Lucas starts to follow Carter's orders. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) seems to be a changed person following his 'inspirational' chat with Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington).

Carter Shepherd's (David Ames) acquaintance has been brainwashing the teenager into believing homosexuality is a sin and he needs to be a better human.

Next morning, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is shocked to find his son has cleaned the house. Then to Ste's astonishment, Lucas says how sorry he is for trashing the youth centre.

Later at school, Lucas's day gets even better when Carter appoints him captain of the football club and encourages him to pursue a relationship with Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith).

But will Lucas be able to resist temptation when Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) invites him out to celebrate his new position on the team?

Zain fears he and Misbah are drifting further apart. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) feels as if he and Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) are drifting further and further apart.

Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) drops off a pair of tickets for a fancy ball being held that evening, giving Zain hope that a night out will help reignite the spark in his marriage.

He gets dressed in his finest and waits outside the hospital to take his wife to the ball.

But Zain is left feeling rejected when Misbah appears and reveals she was planning on going with Sharon instead.

Is romance about to blossom between Kitty and Beau? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is back in the village and keen to get to know new barmaid Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh).

The locals remain unaware that Kitty is actually Ivy Shaw and stole the identity of a women who perished in the Dee Valley Bypass crash.

But will Tony rumble her?

Meanwhile, Dee Dee Hutchinson (Lacey Findlow) wants to matchmake Kitty with Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) and writes them both love letters pretending to be from the other person.

Later at school, Dee Dee and brother Ant (William Thompson) distract Beau and plant 'Kitty's' romantic note in his bag.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm