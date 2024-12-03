Hollyoaks spoilers: Affair? Grace Black jumps to the wrong conclusion!

Grace Black suspects her husband is cheating. But who with?

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is becoming increasingly suspicious about her husband Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Grace has no idea that Freddie has been having an affair with Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Tonight she jumps to the right conclusion but gets the wrong woman!

Donny (above) decides to do some shopping with his daughter, Vicky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Earlier on Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is taking his daughter Vicky, Christmas shopping.

Meanwhile Vicky's possessive boyfriend, Robbie Rosoce (Charlie Wernham) wants to know why Freddie was having a cosy chat with her earlier.

Freddie lies and tells Robbie that he was sticking up for him and having a go at Vicky for the way she treats him.

Vicky has been having an affair with Freddie, her boyfriend's brother! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Robbie confides in his brother that he fears there might be someone else and that Vicky could be cheating on him.

Little does he realise he’s right and that it’s Freddie who is the guilty party!

A trusting Robbie thanks his bro for looking out for him and says he’s grateful to know that Freddie will always have his back.

If only he knew the truth!

Meanwhile, Grace is very excited to stumble across a Christmas gift.

However her heart is pounding when she realises it's not for her and is instead a gift to Freddie from a mystery woman.

Grace wants to know who has given her husband a secret Christmas present. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the McQueen’s, Mercedes, who is being treated for bowel cancer, is getting ready for her chemotherapy session.

Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) offers to be Santa for the Christmas Casa launch prompting Mercy to reminisce on past McQueen Christmases.

Her family, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) encourage Mercedes to come to Casa Christmas but tells them she is feeling too unwell.

Jez Blake dresses up as Santa and Theresa McQueen gets into the festive spirit too. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Grace convinces her to change her mind and it's all smiles as Mercedes turns up and spends quality time with her twin baby girls, the Marias.

However when Mercedes thanks Grace for her support by giving her a Christmas card the penny drops for Grace that this is the same handwriting that was on the gift that Freddie received from a mystery woman.

Grace is devastated to realises her friend and husband have been growing close right under her nose!

An emotional Grace confronts Mercedes and feels completely betrayed when she realises Mercedes has clearly fallen for Freddie

Grace threatens her to stay well away from her husband or else!

Grace is convinced Mercedes is Freddie's other woman! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later she squares up to Freddie demanding to know who he has been sleeping with behind her back.

Will he blurt out the truth, that it’s not Mercedes but Vicky?

Meanwhil,e Vicky is really struggling when she makes a bombshell discovery of her own.

What has she found out?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.