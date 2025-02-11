Hollyoaks spoilers: Affair! Vicky Grant is terrified her betrayal is about to be exposed!

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is in a state and doesn’t know which way to turn in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Vicky was appalled when she received a compromising picture blackmailing her.

She’s terrified that her fiancé, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) is going to find out that she cheated on him with his brother, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) and even worse, that Freddie was the true father of the baby she sadly lost.

Vicky had been having an affair with Grace's husband, Freddie Roscoe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Robbie and Freddie are at the hospital covering for worried mum Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) who is waiting for an update on her badly injured son, Oscar (Noah Holdsworth).

In a heartfelt conversation between the two Roscoe brothers, Robbie opens up and thanks Freddie for his support.

A guilty Freddie feels terrible and is overcome with emotion but Robbie is unaware of the real reason Freddie is so tearful!

Later on and just when Freddie couldn’t feel any worse for the secret betrayal of his brother, Robbie surprises him with a gift!

What has he presented him with?

Is the truth about Vicky and Freddie’s affair and the baby they had together, about to be revealed?

Does Grace know that Freddie was the father of Vicky's baby? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) finds his daughter, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) hiding out at Dillon Ray’s (Nathaniel Dass).

Darren urges Frankie to come home, telling her that they all need her there.

However, Frankie is full of regret for some of her recent actions and definitely doesn’t want to confide in Darren about what’s been going on.

Frankie Osborne has been through hell recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) confronts her son Ro (Ava Webster) after discovering Ro was to blame for Oscar’s injuries.

A remorseful Ro tells his mum that the reason Oscar got hurt was his fault and he was showing off.

But will Ro also reveal the full extent of Arlo Fielding’s bullying?

Or will he continue to lie to his parents, scared about what Arlo will do if he lets them know what’s really been going on?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.